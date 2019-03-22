Pennsylvania Breweries Collaborate on PA Vets Memorial Day Brew

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Breweries in Pennsylvania is proud to announce an all Pennsylvania Veterans beer collaboration. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has a long-standing history of its residents serving this great nation through military service. The Pennsylvania National Guard dates its history back to the mid 1700’s when Benjamin Franklin organized the first Pennsylvania Militia. During the years of the Revolutionary War, Pennsylvania’s Regiments were some of the largest populated units in the Continental Army.

Since the Colonial era, Pennsylvania citizens have stepped up to answer the call for their country’s wars both at home and abroad. They have served in the PA Guard, Reserve units and on Active Duty. Today, there are over 350,000 Veterans of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard living in the Commonwealth and continuing to serve or preparing for retirement.

So, Pennsylvania is proud to say they are leading out front when it comes to service to this great nation. And that service does not stop in their businesses owned across the Commonwealth. Veterans have taken all they have learned in the Military and brought those skills back to the civilian world including the brewing industry.

Another area Pennsylvania is a leader in? Craft beer! As the number one beer producer in the country, there are over 300 breweries operating in Pennsylvania today and more coming each month. They range from small brewpubs, to expanding franchises to larger production breweries, see the full list of Pennsylvania breweries here.

Nestled within that list are a group of veteran-owned or operated breweries using their skills honed in this Nation’s branches of service to create some truly awesome brews.

Which is why they are excited to announce that for Memorial Day weekend 2019, 15 of those Pennsylvania breweries are coming together for the first ever state-wide Collaboration Brew in support of military Veterans! This beer will be brewed by veterans dedicated to the service and sacrifice of veterans. This will be the first of its kind but certainly not the last. The goal is to bring everyone together for a dedication brew for Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

For their first brew session they will be brewing at the newly opened Newfangled Brew Works in Eastern side of Harrisburg. It is centrally located amongst all the breweries and boasts a brand new 15 bbl brewhouse and fermenters for us to use. Adam Cole, part owner and head brewer, has offered up his facility for this project. These breweries all coming together in mid-April to brew this beer to be released in time for Memorial Day Weekend. Proceeds from this beer will go directly to charity.

Currently there are 15 breweries signed up to collaborate as well as other veteran owned Pennsylvania businesses. You can see the full list of participating breweries below. Along with these breweries, they have brought on businesses such as Deer Creek Malthouse, GEMS Hop Farm and First Sip Brew Box – all of which are veteran owned.

The beer will be a Double IPA with a release scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend at all of the participating breweries. Stay tuned and follow us on social media for more details. Participating breweries for this project: