Pelican Brewing Company Releases Mother of All Storms

PACIFIC CITY, Ore. — Another Mother of All Storms is predicted at the Oregon Coast next month as Pelican Brewing Company creates the newest batch of its award-winning English-style bourbon barrel-aged barleywine. The 12-time medalist—and anchor of Pelican’s barrel-aged collection—has been honored with five Gold medals over its life-span and is one of Pelican’s most highly-anticipated brews.

There are many storms out there, all of them perfect in their own way. But there is only one Mother of all Storms and it only happens on the Oregon Coast. Based on Stormwatcher’s Winterfest, Pelican’s English-style barleywine spends a year aging in Kentucky bourbon barrels. Nearly at its peak, Mother of all Storms delivers deep flavors of toasted malt, bourbon and oak. The finish rewards with whispers of vanilla, toffee and caramel. Pelican suggests you hunker down—this beer is best enjoyed with winds in excess of 60 mph.

ABV: 14% IBU: 40 PLATO: 32º

Fellow fanatics batten down the hatches in anticipation

The limited-production Mother of All Storms will be available in 22 oz. bottles and on draft at Pelican brewpubs—Pacific City, Cannon Beach, and Tillamook—starting the weekend of November 16, 2019 and reservations are open now for pre-order online. Fans who pre-purchase Mother online for pick-up at Pelican brewpubs on either November 16 or 17 will receive a free bottle of vintage Mother of All Storms and a special release shirt—while supplies last. No shipping is available for this release so orders need to picked up at the coast. Supplies are limited.

Fellow fanatics who want to make a weekend of it in Pacific City can book rooms at Headlands Coastal Lodge & Spa, Inn at Cape Kiwanda or any of the Kiwanda Hospitality Group’s many lodging options. Those properties are offering an add-on 12-bottle case of 2019 Mother of All Storms when you book your room—at the same price as the case pick-up rate, $240.

Pelican plans brewers’ dinner to sample barrel-aged lineup in December

Darron Welch will guide guests through a four-course barrel-aged dinner paired with Pelican’s illustrious barrel-aged lineup including Mother, Captain of the Coast, Father of All Tsunamis and Queen of Hearts on December 6, at 6 p.m. Twenty guests will enjoy incredible ocean views at Meridian Restaurant & Bar at Headlands Coastal Lodge & Spa in Pacific City and a delectable collaboration between Chef John Nelson at Meridian and Pelican’s mega-award-winning founding brewmaster. Tickets are $150 and can be purchased online. Must be 21+ to attend.

“We want to offer guests an opportunity to taste each beer of the Barrel-Aged series side by side, along with courses that have been specifically designed to highlight, enhance and complement the deep, complex flavors of each beer,” says Darron Welch, founding brewmaster at Pelican. “When it’s done right, the combination of great beer and perfect food pairing equals more than the sum of the parts themselves.”

Welch continues to be one of the most decorated brewers in the Pacific Northwest, earning well over 450 medals including several Gold Medals this year alone at the World Beer Cup, Australian International Beer Awards and North American Beer Awards.

With a nod to the popularity of Pelican’s original barrel-aged collection the brewery continues its vision for creating recipes that combine beer, spirits and barrel flavors. Fellow fanatics of Pelican’s barrel-aged series have another year of tasty treats ahead with quarterly releases of exquisite beers like Queen of Hearts, Saison Ale aged in Old Tom Gin Barrels, Captain of the Coast, Wee Heavy Ale aged in Dry Fly Wheat Whiskey Barrels, Father of All Tsumanis, and of course the annual return of ‘Mother.’

Like all Pelican beers, these medal winners are born at the beach by a team of award-winning craft beer makers known for brewing styles of beer that they themselves love to drink. Cheers!

About Pelican Brewing Company

Pelican Brewing Company was born at the beach in 1996. Here, in front of a rundown old building at the water’s edge, stood three enthusiastic young folks whose thirst for great beer overshadowed their understanding of what it would take to build a brewery. They did it anyway. Thanks to the vision of founding owners Jeff Schons and Mary Jones, Oregon’s only beachfront brewpub became one of the state’s most popular destinations. And now 24 years later, Pelican Brewing Company is an iconic beach brand and one of the most decorated craft breweries in Oregon. Pelican has been honored with more than 450 awards including the prestigious 2015, 2016, 2017 Australian International Beer Awards Champion Medium International Brewery; 2014 World Beer Cup Champion Small Brewery; 2013 Great American Beer Festival Large Brewpub of the Year. Why? Pelican brews are playful, but not frivolous. Brewed with purpose, passion and a deep respect for the craft. Pelican operates brewing and brewpub facilities in Pacific City, Cannon Beach, and its state-of-the-craft brewery in Tillamook, Oregon where it brews 40,000 barrels of award-winning beer annually and distributes to six states. Pelican’s vision, its beer and values were born at the beach where the team wakes up each day in a place that reminds them that amazing is possible. Cheers, Fellow Fanatics! For more information, visit Pelican Brewing Company.