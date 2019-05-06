Pelican Brewing Company Releases 3 Capes IPA

PACIFIC CITY, Ore. — Sun’s out and the surf’s up! Pelican Brewing Company celebrates summertime in Oregon with a new beer—welcome 3 Capes IPA. Named for the Three Capes Scenic Loop in Pelican’s backyard on the Oregon Coast, the award-winning brew team has conceived the ideal beer for seasonal enjoyment on the patio or at the beach. 3 Capes is drenched in fruity hop character and long on balanced drinkability—available now in 12 oz. bottles, 6-packs and on-draft.

Pelican has invoked the hop aromas and flavors characteristic of tropical fruits, grapefruit, and strawberry all layered on a malt backbone to achieve a rich golden color reminiscent of the sun just starting to set on the horizon.

The minimalist approach to the malt base perfectly sets the stage for the bright, citrus flavors to shine. Grapefruit, passionfruit, strawberry and resiny sweet pine all come through with undeniable clarity and focus. This totally quaffable IPA features a clean and hoppy finish, balanced by just enough malt character to ensure that the next sip is a foregone conclusion.

ABV: 6.1% | IBU: 60 | PLATO: 13.8º

For 3 Capes, the brew team envisioned warmer days, brilliant sunsets, and light onshore breezes when they conceived the ideal feet-in-the-sand summertime IPA.

“I imagined sitting on the Pelican patio at sunset and thought about summer on the Oregon Coast where the days are warm, the evenings are brisk and you want a more warming effect from the beer,” says Pelican’s founding brewmaster, Darron Welch. “With a solid IPA punchiness and a lower alcohol content at 6.1%, the beer is strong enough to be a warming thirst-quencher but light enough to enjoy more than one.”

Welch continues to be one of the most decorated brewers in the Pacific Northwest, earning well over 450 medals including several Gold last year alone at the World Beer Cup, Australian International Beer Awards and North American Beer Awards.

Like all Pelican beers, 3 Capes IPA is born at the beach by a team of award-winning craft beer makers known for brewing styles of beer that they themselves love to drink.

About Pelican Brewing Company

Pelican Brewing Company was born at the beach in 1996. Here, in front of a rundown old building at the water’s edge, stood three enthusiastic young folks whose thirst for great beer overshadowed their understanding of what it would take to build a brewery. They did it anyway. Thanks to the vision of founding owners Jeff Schons and Mary Jones, Oregon’s only beachfront brewpub became one of the state’s most popular destinations. And now 24 years later, Pelican Brewing Company is an iconic beach brand and one of the most decorated craft breweries in Oregon. Pelican has been honored with more than 450 awards including the prestigious 2015, 2016, 2017 Australian International Beer Awards Champion Medium International Brewery; 2014 World Beer Cup Champion Small Brewery; 2013 Great American Beer Festival Large Brewpub of the Year. Why? Pelican brews are playful, but not frivolous. Brewed with purpose, passion and a deep respect for the craft. Pelican operates brewing and brewpub facilities in Pacific City, Cannon Beach, and its state-of-the-craft brewery in Tillamook, Oregon where it brews 40,000 barrels of award-winning beer annually and distributes to six states. Pelican’s vision, its beer and values were born at the beach where the team wakes up each day in a place that reminds them that amazing is possible. Cheers, Fellow Fanatics!