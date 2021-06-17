Pelican Brewing Company Introduces Pelican Pilsner

Pacific City, Oregon – Pelican Brewing Company takes on the classic and elegant Pilsner style, with the release of Pelican Pilsner. Staying true to their commitment to brewing every beer with purpose and precision, the Pelican team set out to make a lean, dry, crisp, and refreshing Pilsner reminiscent of those found in Northern Germany. As a result, this beer bears both classic elegance and balance of aromatic hops and toasty, bready malts that interplay to create the perfect palate pleaser for all beer lovers. Find our brewing team’s favorite beer now available in 12 oz. six-packs, select Pelican Mixed 12-packs, and on draft at Pelican’s three coastal brewpubs and local watering holes.

“The brewing process for all beers is hugely important, but even more with Pilsner, there is nowhere to hide. It’s like brewing in a speedo. If anything is out of place, the drinker is going to notice,” says Pelican brewmaster Darron Welch. “That is why brewers appreciate a flavorful, balanced, and refreshing pilsner; they are a challenging beer to make, but when you get it right everything is in perfect harmony.”

ABV: 4.5% | IBU: 35 | PLATO: 11º

Pelican also invited its brewery team to share their passion for Pelican Pilsner in its new campaign and to discuss why this is their go-to beer. Team members met from all divisions, including sales, operations, brewing, logistics, and more.

About Pelican Brewing Company 

Pelican Brewing Company was born at the beach in 1996. Here, in front of a rundown old building at the water’s edge, stood three enthusiastic young folks whose thirst for great beer overshadowed their understanding of what it would take to build a brewery. They did it anyway. Thanks to the vision of founding owners Jeff Schons, Mary Jones and brewmaster Darron Welch, Oregon’s only beachfront brewpub became one of the state’s most popular destinations. And now 25 years later, Pelican Brewing Company is an iconic beach brand and one of the most decorated craft breweries in Oregon. Pelican has been honored with more than 450 awards including the prestigious 2015, 2016, 2017 Australian International Beer Awards Champion Medium International Brewery; 2014 World Beer Cup Champion Small Brewery; 2013 Great American Beer Festival Large Brewpub of the Year. Why? Pelican brews are playful, but not frivolous. Brewed with purpose, passion and a deep respect for the craft. Pelican operates brewing and brewpub facilities in Pacific City, Cannon Beach, and its state-of-the-craft brewery in Tillamook, Oregon where it brews 40,000 barrels of award-winning beer annually and distributes to six states. Pelican’s vision, its beer and values were born at the beach where the team wakes up each day in a place that reminds them that amazing is possible. Cheers, Fellow Fanatics!  

For More Information:
https://pelicanbrewing.com

