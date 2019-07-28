Pelican Brewing Company Inks Multi-Year Sponsorship with Portland Thorns FC

PACIFIC CITY, Ore. — A strong commitment to family, community, adventure and an innovative craft-centric culture has united Pelican Brewing Company with the Portland Thorns FC. Pelican has just inked a multi-year sponsorship with the top-attended women’s sports franchise in the world.

With the recent $85 million expansion of Providence Park, Pelican saw a natural fit for the two iconic Oregon brands who are all about family fun, a memorable experience and inclusivity.

“We’ve been thinking about which sports really aligned with the Pelican Brewing brand and when this opportunity with the Thorns emerged, it really resonated for us—it’s the right culture, feel and such a fabulous Portland-centric community to partner with,” said Jim Prinzing, CEO, Pelican Brewing Company. “We see this as an incredible opportunity for two like-minded organizations and we are thrilled to be a part of this great sports team.”

Averaging over 18,000 fans per match in 2019, Thorns FC are the top-attended women’s professional sports franchise in the world. Established in 2012, the team began play in 2013 in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). In their inaugural season, Thorns FC won the first ever NWSL championship, while winning an NWSL Shield in 2016 and a second NWSL Championship in 2017.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pelican Brewing Company to the team and look forward to working together on the many elements included in this exciting new partnership,” said Mike Golub, president of business for Thorns FC.

As part of the partnership, Pelican will sponsor the Thorns v. Houston Dash game on Wednesday, July 24. Fellow fanatics can join the fun to celebrate the Thorns with Pelican beer and giveaway items. Throughout the season, Pelican will have in-stadium presence and be giving away Thorns tickets at local Pelican Tap Takeovers and events.

About Pelican Brewing Company

Pelican Brewing Company was born at the beach in 1996. Here, in front of a rundown old building at the water’s edge, stood three enthusiastic young folks whose thirst for great beer overshadowed their understanding of what it would take to build a brewery. They did it anyway. Thanks to the vision of founding owners Jeff Schons and Mary Jones, Oregon’s only beachfront brewpub became one of the state’s most popular destinations. And now 24 years later, Pelican Brewing Company is an iconic beach brand and one of the most decorated craft breweries in Oregon. Pelican has been honored with more than 450 awards including the prestigious 2015, 2016, 2017 Australian International Beer Awards Champion Medium International Brewery; 2014 World Beer Cup Champion Small Brewery; 2013 Great American Beer Festival Large Brewpub of the Year. Why? Pelican brews are playful, but not frivolous. Brewed with purpose, passion and a deep respect for the craft. Pelican operates brewing and brewpub facilities in Pacific City, Cannon Beach, and its state-of-the-craft brewery in Tillamook, Oregon where it brews 40,000 barrels of award-winning beer annually and distributes to six states. Pelican’s vision, its beer and values were born at the beach where the team wakes up each day in a place that reminds them that amazing is possible. Cheers, Fellow Fanatics!