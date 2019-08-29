Pelican Brewing Company Adds India Pelican Ale to Core Lineup

PACIFIC CITY, Ore. — Everyone loves a comeback story, especially when it features Pelican Brewing Company’s original IPA, India Pelican Ale. Back and better than ever, Pelican reimagined its original Gold Medal recipe with an even greater focus on massive hop-centricity. Bright, zesty citrus flavors meet a wall of hop flavor for a clean, balanced finish. Available now in Pelican’s new 19.2 oz. can and on draft at Pelican and participating watering holes.

“We’ve been looking for the perfect opportunity to bring India Pelican Ale back to explore how much flavor and aroma we could add to it with the new hopping techniques we have learned,” says Jim Prinzing, chief executive officer, Pelican Brewing Company. “So when we decided to launch our new ‘stovepipe’ cans we knew our super classic hoppy IPA had to be part of the lineup.”

India Pelican Ale recreates all the swagger and style of its legacy namesake, slamming you into a bright, citrusy wall of hops. Break on through to experience huge aromatics of grapefruit, tangerine, pineapple and sweet pine. In fact, don’t call it a comeback—just crack one open and party like its 1999.

ABV: 6.5% | IBU: 65 | PLATO: 15º

“The newest version of India Pelican Ale is true to its roots with just a slight addition of experimental hops that are now available to escalate the flavor and intensity of the Cascade and Centennial hops,” says Darron Welch, founding brewmaster, Pelican Brewing Company. “India Pelican Ale is a true Northwest classic that reminds us of what IPA is all about. We think we’ll have a lot of eager fans who remember this classic Pelican IPA and have been clamoring for its return.”

In its heyday in the 2000s, the original India Pelican Ale was one of the top winning IPAs in the country taking coveted honors for more than a decade. Just some of its top medal awards include:

Great American Beer Festival

2001 Bronze medal

2004 Gold medal

2003 Real Ale Festival

Gold medal, Champion American-Style Ale

Australian International Beer Awards

2004 Gold medal, Best in Class, Champion Ale, and Grand Champion Beer

2008 Gold medal, Best in Class

World Beer Cup

2006 Gold medal

2008 Bronze medal

European Beer Star

2011 Silver medal

2012 Silver medal

2013 Silver medal

Like all Pelican beers, India Pelican Ale is born at the beach by a team of award-winning craft beer makers known for brewing styles of beer that they themselves love to drink. Cheers!

