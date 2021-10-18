Peak Organic Brewing Releases Seasonal Classic Nut Brown Ale

PORTLAND, ME – Just in time for fall, Peak Organic has re-released a longtime favorite Nut Brown Ale (4.8% ABV). Distributed across the Peak Organic network, it will be available in 6 pack 16oz cans.

Like an English-style Brown Ale, Peak Nut Brown is known for its smoothness. The use of traditional malts such as Chocolate and Munich as well as the addition of Hallartau Hops give this beer a crisp, clean, nutty finish that is perfect for cool weather drinking. Whether you’re enjoying an NFL Sunday on the couch, or a day at the apple orchard, grab a Peak Nut Brown and remember how good a classic can be.

Nut Brown is already on shelves in most states where Peak is distributed and will be available throughout the fall and winter seasons.

https://www.peakbrewing.com