Payette Brewing Launches New Can Design

BOISE, Idaho – Priding themselves on the quality and craftsmanship of their beer, Payette Brewing is releasing a wildly new look with the same adventurous attitude. As a brewery that welcomes all types of beer drinkers through their door, they do know that their brand especially speaks to those who like to pack up their beer and take it out on an outdoor adventure.

“We have a lot to be excited about,” said Paige Francis, owner and Marketing Director of Payette Brewing. “Although our mandated closure put a lot of stress on us, we used it as a time to hit refresh and elevate our look to match the attitude of the beer and our beer drinkers.”

Each design was inspired by the taste, ingredients, and process of the individual beer. A clean design that prides itself on Payette’s roots by using the outline of the Payette River, and the iconic Idaho bar code.

The rollout of each new can will happen throughout 2020, with a handful already in the market. “Sofa King Sunny, Urban Surfer and Embers Porter were the first to debut our new look,” says Francis. “North Fork Lager and Aura Guava & Hibiscus Sour Ale have made the transition and we are excited to continue releasing the new designs for others in our portfolio. We’re not doing it all at once because well, good things take time.”

After being closed to the public for over two months due to the cease on-site consumption of the taproom during COVID-19, Payette is thrilled to welcome back their loyal supporters to their taproom on Saturday, May 30th, at 11 a.m.

About Payette Brewing Company

Founded in Boise, Idaho by Michael Francis in 2010, Payette Brewing Company, is proud to have been named “Best Brewery” in Boise for six consecutive years by Boise Weekly readers. Payette expanded and opened their 60-barrel production facility along the Boise River in Downtown Boise in June of 2016. Payette gives back to the community on a weekly basis through the “Kegs 4 Kause” program. Beer fans are encouraged to follow Payette’s social media for the latest updates or visit www.PayetteBrewing.com.