Payette Brewing Company Launches 3 New Year-Round Beers

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho is experiencing a tremendous renaissance and makes just about every Top Ten list out there as a place to live, work, and play. So what’s happening in the Idaho craft brewing industry? On March 2, 2020, Payette Brewing Company is introducing three exciting new beers. These beers celebrate their Idaho roots in new and playful names, can designs, crisp ingredients, and refreshing beers.

Launching March 2nd are:

Urban Surfer is a Low-Calorie Belgian Style Citrus Wheat Beer. Moderate haze and zesty citrus punch. A radical wheat beer that’s wildly refreshing with a dry finish. Only 100 calories and 3.7% ABV.

Sofa King Sunny is a Hazy Pale Ale that tastes like a good time. Hazy and binge worthy. Medium bodied beer chock-full of radiant citrus hop flavors with a vibrant finish. 5% ABV.

Embers is a flavored porter that will rotate enticing new ingredients throughout the year. First up, Raspberry Vanilla! Dark color and smoldering personality. A boldly brewed beer with smoky notes and sweet additions for a layered finish. 6% ABV.

Each one of these beers will be available year-round on draft and in 12-ounce six-pack cans across Idaho, Colorado, Washington, and select spots in Nevada and Utah.

On Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Payette will host a V.I.P. launch party and exclusive beer tasting so industry leaders can experience the first taste before everyone else. Also, there will be a week-long celebration (different event each night) at Payette on Monday, March 2nd, through Sunday, March 8th where the public can experience the beers for the first time. More information and to RSVP, people can visit Payette’s Facebook page, @payettebrewing or visit www.PayetteBrewing.com.

The brew crew will be on hand to talk about the beers, the processes, and the design inspirations. Payette is located at 733 South Pioneer Street, Boise, Idaho. Reservations are not required.

Most of the Payette Brewing Company ingredients are sourced as close to home as possible. Idaho is the #1 producer of barley and #2 producer of hops in the country meaning those key ingredients travel short distances from field to batch of beer. Quality grown and as fresh as you can get.

About Payette Brewing Company

Payette Brewing Company: Founded in Boise, Idaho by Michael Francis in 2010, Payette Brewing Company, is proud to have been named “Best Brewery” in Boise for six consecutive years by Boise Weekly readers. Payette expanded and opened their 60-barrel production facility in Downtown Boise in June of 2016. Payette gives back to the community on a weekly basis through the “Payette Forward” program. Beer fans are encouraged to follow Payette’s social media for the latest updates or visit www.PayetteBrewing.com.

