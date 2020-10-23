Paulaner USA Brings Back The Classic German Pilsner

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Paulaner USA, the U.S. importer of the legendary Paulaner Brewery portfolio and other premium beverage alcohol brands, announced today that they are bringing back the classic German Pilsner, Paulaner Pils to the United States. Paulaner’s Bavarian brewers are particularly experienced in crafting classic Pilsner beers and are ready to fill the growing consumer demand for lighter, more refreshing products. Paulaner Pils is slated to hit the U.S. market November 2020 and will be available in 16.9 oz 4-pack cans.

“We are excited to bring back our Paulaner Pils to the U.S. market,” says Steve Hauser, CEO of Paulaner USA. “Over the past few years there has been an increase in demand for sessionable products as an alternative to the fuller, IPA beers. Paulaner, being a German leader in easy-to-drink beers for centuries, has responded to this consumer trend with the reintroduction of our delicious Paulaner Pils to the U.S. market.”

Paulaner has been refining the Pilsner recipe since the mid-1800’s and the classic German Pilsner is remarkably refreshing and great for the fall. Paulaner Pils is a beer of formidable cleanliness and sophistication that delivers a clean, crisp taste. At 4.9% ABV, this light beer features a brilliant bright yellow color, floral hop aromas and a pleasant dry finish.

Hauser adds, “At Paulaner, we enjoy catering to our consumers who know beer and appreciate our brand’s history. Since 1634, Paulaner has been dedicated to the art of brewing and we strictly follow the Reinheitsgebot, Germany’s beer purity law. To this day, we continue to stay true to our mastered brewing techniques and only use select, high-quality ingredients for the utmost taste and quality. Given this, we are delighted to bring back our beloved classic German Pilsner to our U.S. customers.”

Beer lovers can enjoy the Paulaner Pils in 16.9 oz cans, making it easy to bring to a friend’s house or as a host/hostess gift this holiday season. Consumers can also enjoy the brew in its characteristic slender stemmed glass resembling a champagne flute. The tall and slender shape shows beautifully the bright golden color and absolute clarity of the beer. As the glass is only slightly tapered, the carbonization is perfectly visible. The glass gets wider to the top, ensuring the beer keeps its nice white head. The narrow rim guarantees that the delicate floral hop notes are perceived perfectly.

Paulaner USA’s Pils will be available November 2020 in 16.9 oz 4-pack cans. For more information on Paulaner Brewery please visit, Paulaner.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Paulaner USA

Paulaner USA is headquartered in White Plains, New York, and imports Paulaner, Hacker-Pschorr, Fuller’s, and Früli. More information can be found at http://paulanerhpusa.com.

About Paulaner

The Paulaner Brewery is one of the largest breweries in Munich, Bavaria in Germany and is part of the Paulaner Brewery Group. The Paulaner Brewery Group unites the brands Paulaner, Hacker-Pschorr, Auer Bräu, Hopf and Thurn and Taxis. Since 1634, Paulaner has represented the finest brewing tradition for top quality crafted beer specialties in Germany and world-wide. Founded (and still being brewed) in Munich, Paulaner and Hacker-Pschorr are two of the six brands allowed to be served at the world-famous Oktoberfest.