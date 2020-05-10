Paulaner Gets A New Look

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Paulaner USA, the U.S. importer of the legendary Paulaner Brewery portfolio and other premium beverage alcohol brands, transforms its packaging and bottle design to appeal to a younger generation. The new, bold look further positions Paulaner as a preeminent German brand without compromising its legendary unique 500 year plus brewing experience. The new packaging and bottles are slated to hit the market, May 2020.

“We are excited to unveil our look for our entire Paulaner brand portfolio,” says Steve Hauser, CEO of Paulaner USA. “Bold colors and graphics help the product pop off the shelf like never before and the attractive, short neck bottle allows for a better drinking experience. The complete redesign delivers a fresh, eye-catching new look that is more attractive to a younger audience.”

The new, contemporary Paulaner bottles have the same great beer that is trusted and loved now elevated in a better bottle experience. The hand crafted design features a new unique bottle shape that is rooted in Munich tradition and stands apart from standard US beer bottles. The impactful design also features a contemporized illustration of a traditional biergarten that is synonymous with Paulaner drinking experiences along with a refined, impactful logo and stronger beer style differentiation. Clear, concise and bold “Paulaner” brand embossing on the neck further defines the bottle as a premium product steeped in German tradition.

The new packaging design and bottles covers the entire brand portfolio, including the Paulaner Hefe-Weizen, Germany’s #1 Oktoberfest Wiezn bier in Germany, and available in six and twelve pack assortments beginning this May.

“When placed together on the retail shelf, the new designs say ‘Hey, look at us,’” concludes Hauser.

Paulaner caters to consumers who know beer and appreciate the historic brand’s unique and complex flavor. Since 1634, Paulaner has been dedicated to the art of brewing and strictly follows the Reinheitsgebot, Germany’s beer purity law. Today, Paulaner continues to offer a wide array of beer styles, all created using a handful of select, high quality ingredients.

More information about Paulaner Brewery can be found at www.paulaner.com

About Paulaner USA

Paulaner USA is headquartered in White Plains New York, and imports Paulaner, Hacker-Pschorr, Fürstenberg, Fuller’s, O’Hara’s, and Früli. More information can be found at http://paulanerhpusa.com.

About Paulaner

The Paulaner Brewery is one of the largest breweries in Munich, Bavaria in Germany and is part of the Paulaner Brewery Group. The Paulaner Brewery Group unites the brands Paulaner, Hacker-Pschorr, Auer Bräu, Hopf and Thurn and Taxis. Since 1634, Paulaner has represented the finest brewing tradition for top quality crafted beer specialties in Germany and world-wide. Founded (and still being brewed) in Munich, Paulaner and Hacker-Pschorr are two of the six brands allowed to be served at the world-famous Oktoberfest.