Passengers and Locals Await Oktoberfest Feeling Directly at Munich Airport

MUNICH, Germany – Europe first airport brewery Airbräu is known and popular beyond all borders. Following years of tradition, the Oktoberfest – also called Wiesn’ – is celebrated here as well in a proper way. In a cozy atmosphere, hearty delicacies are once again served and various musical acts provide the right “Oktoberfest atmosphere”, just like on the original festival grounds.

The Airbräu Wiesn starts on Saturday, September 17 at 11:30 a.m. with an ecumenical blessing of the home-brewed festival beer “Gaudium”. At 12 noon, the traditional beer tapping will take place with live music from the Bavarian brass band “Die lustigen Holledauer”. Passengers and visitors can further enjoy exclusive Oktoberfest offers and discounts in the airport stores until October 10.

Lufthansa continues its 16-year tradition during the Oktoberfest, departing today with crews in typical Bavarian costumes from Munich to Rio de Janeiro, San Diego, New York, Boston and numerous European destinations.

“In the coming weeks, Munich Airport will once again present itself as an attractive gateway to the Oktoberfest, and that includes Lufthansa’s traditional costume crews,” states Jost Lammers, CEO Munich Airport.

For More Information:

https://www.munich-airport.com/visiting-the-oktoberfest-14582755