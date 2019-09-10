Partake Brewing Expands US Retail Presence with Whole Foods in the Pacific Northwest

CALGARY, Alberta — Partake Brewing, maker of award winning craft non-alcoholic beer, is expanding its US distribution in partnership with Whole Foods Pacific Northwest region to retail in all Whole Foods stores across Oregon and Washington State. Three styles are now available including an IPA, Pale Ale, and Blonde Ale with a Stout expected to follow later in the year.

“We are very excited about having Whole Foods as a partner in the US and plan to build on our great relationship established in Canada” said Ted Fleming, Founder and CEO of Partake Brewing. “We think our take on non-alcoholic craft beer with bold hop flavor and ultra-low calories will really resonate with consumers in one of the best craft beer markets in the country” he added.

About Partake Brewing

Partake Brewing makes award winning craft non-alcoholic beer across four popular styles – IPA, Pale Ale, Blonde Ale, and Stout.  Partake products have won multiple World Beer Awards and have ultra-low calorie counts as low as 10 calories per 355ml/12oz. can. Brewed in Canada you can find Partake products at retail across Canada and in 20 US States.

