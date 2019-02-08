Partake Brewing Enters US Market with Total Wine

TORONTO— Partake Brewing, maker of award winning craft non-alcoholic beer, is pleased to announce that it has recently entered the US market through a partnership with Total Wine & More.

Founded in 2017, Partake Brewing has quickly become a leader in the craft non-alcoholic beer category winning numerous awards for its IPA, Pale Ale and Blonde Ale including gold at the World Beer Awards. Partake products are available in over 1,000 retail locations across Canada with over 3,000 locations forecast by the end of this year. Production in the United States is expected to start later this year with the company looking to expand with US-based retail and distribution partners.

“We are very excited to have Total Wine & More as our first retail partner in the United States. Having an influential retail partner like Total Wine for our products speaks volumes about the growth of the non-alcoholic beer category and our unique place within it,” said Ted Fleming, founder and CEO of Partake Brewing. “With 200 retail locations in key markets across the United States this is a huge opportunity for us to educate a wide array of consumers about the great taste of our products and also our low carbohydrate and calorie counts (10 calories, 2 g carbohydrate per can) which makes craft beer accessible to people who abstain from alcohol in addition to people with diabetes or on carbohydrate reduced diets like the keto diet.”

About Partake Brewing

Partake Brewing was founded in 2017 by Ted Fleming so he could continue enjoy the taste of a great craft beer after he was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease and decided to give up alcohol. Partake products are brewed using the company’s proprietary brewing method to craft award winning styles with all natural ingredients and a class-leading 10 calories per can. Upcoming product launches include a non-alcoholic Stout. Partake Brewing’s accolades include Gold Medal Winner at 2018 World Beer Awards, Launch Pad Winner at 2018 CHFA East Show, Best Beverage Winner at 2018 Grocery West Show, Medal Winner at 2018 US Open Beer Championships and Medal Winner at 2017 US Open Beer Championships. To locate a retailer or find out more about Partake Brewing, visit drinkpartake.com