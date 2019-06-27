Park Pizza & Brewing Company Launches ‘Let’s Get Weird’ Summer Beer Series

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wood-fired pizzeria and brewery, Park Pizza & Brewing Company, located in Lake Nona Town Center, will host a summer beer series called “Let’s Get Weird,” showcasing six different summer-inspired beers from head brewer, Marco Reyna. The summer beer series will coincide with new Monday through Friday Happy Hour specials, providing guests with an excellent opportunity to sample each unique brew.

“The inspiration for our ‘Let’s Get Weird’ summer series comes from the summertime nostalgia, like cookouts, picnics, drinks by the pool or beach,” says Head Brewer Marco Reyna, the creative mind behind the series. “Each beer showcases flavors that just scream, ‘Summer is here!’ with various fruit, spice and herb combinations.” Reyna emphasizes that these six beers were specifically developed to be thirst-quenching, light on the palate and refreshing – perfect for beating the summer heat.

While Park Pizza & Brewing Company generally focuses on conventional beer styles and brewing techniques, these six summer-inspired beers feature a “weirder” approach to brewing for a truly unique tasting experience.

The Boo Radler (3.5% ABV), to be released first on June 20, is a Meyer lemon and rosemary radler. Radlers are typically German wheat beers blended with lemon or grapefruit sodas for a refreshing seasonal Bavarian summer beverage. This brew blends the sweetness of Meyer lemons with savory rosemary aromas. Two cocktails will be derived from this beer as well, theTequila Mocking Bird and the Atticus Gin.

Tart and refreshing, the Nashi Pear Gose (4.2% ABV) is a sour wheat ale that combines the sweetness of Asian pear with fresh ginger and a touch of sea salt. Likewise, the quaffable Citrus Citrus (7.2% ABV) IPA is brewed full of Citra hops and pomelo citrus fruits. The beer will feature notes of orange peel, lemon, grapefruit and blood orange.

Cucumber and honeydew melon are the fruit-forward notes in the Old ‘98 (5.5% ABV) inspired by the must-have scent of the late 1990s Bath & Body Works’ Cucumber Melon. This golden ale is also brewed with a hint of thyme. Melon also plays a major part in the Watermelon Wit (4.6% ABV), where each barrel of this Belgian-style wheat beer is brewed with 30 pounds of watermelon, plus fresh mint, lime and chili.

The Marvin Berry Berliner Weisse (3.8% ABV) is a low-ABV, sour, German-style wheat ale packed with strawberries, blackberries, blueberries and raspberries with a hint of summer basil.

Additionally, during this time period, Park Pizza & Brewing Company will introduce new Monday through Friday Happy Hour specials. From 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the restaurant will offer $4 pints of house-brewed draft beers, $5 beer flights and 50% off sangria, making it a perfect time to try the new summertime offerings.

Park Pizza & Brewing Company is located on the southwest corner of Lake Nona Boulevard and Tavistock Lakes Boulevard. Complimentary parking is available in the five-story central parking structure featuring Lake Nona’s interactive landmarks, The Beacon and Code Wall.

For more information on Park Pizza & Brewing Company, please visit ParkPizzaLakeNona.com or @ParkPizzaLakeNona on Facebook and Instagram.

About Tavistock Restaurant Collection

Tavistock Restaurant Collection is part of Tavistock Group, an international private investment organization founded by Joe Lewis. The collection operates award-winning restaurant concepts including Abe & Louie’s, Atlantic Fish, Atlas, Blackhawk Grille, Boxi Park, Cafe del Rey, Canvas Restaurant & Market, Canonita, Chroma Modern Bar + Kitchen, Coach Grill, Joe’s American Bar & Grill, Napa Valley Grille, Park Pizza & Brewing Company, Timpano, and ZED451. For more information, visit tavistockrestaurantcollection.com.

About Lake Nona

Orlando’s Lake Nona is one of the fastest-growing communities in America with more than 10 million square feet of world-class residential and commercial facilities. Adjacent to Orlando International Airport, the large-scale, master-designed community is home to thoughtfully designed neighborhoods, world-class education facilities, a Health & Life Sciences Cluster, a Sports & Performance District highlighted by USTA’s Home of American Tennis – the largest tennis facility in the world, diverse work spaces, recreational facilities, retail centers, and entertainment venues encompassing the best Orlando has to offer with all the conveniences of a dynamic, vibrant community. Driven by a long-term vision, Lake Nona is committed to building an innovative community that inspires human potential whilst being focused on sustainable design, healthy living, and groundbreaking gigabit fiber optic technology. A smart and connected community, Lake Nona is wired for the future, providing a no-limits foundation for individuals and companies to thrive. For more information, visit lakenona.com.