Parish Brewing Expands Reach through Tavour Online Bottleshop

SEATTLE, WA — Ghost in the Machine Imperial IPA is doing for Louisiana what Pliny the Elder did for California and what Heady Topper did for Vermont — it’s raising the bar for top-tier NE-Style IPAs in its corner of the country.

And now, they’re working with the online retailer Tavour so craft beer drinkers can access this Imperial IPA in limited quantities outside of Parish’s home state — along with other highly-rated brews from this influential small brewery. When Ghost in the Machine was first released, Louisiana craft fans waited in long lines for hours-on-end in the muggy Louisiana heat in hopes of scoring a bottle. Now, as Parish’s best-selling beer, it’s gone almost as soon as pre-sales open.

“[Ghost in the Machine was] the first beer we brewed that put us on the map,” says brewer Jack Caffery. “We had a line down the street and we haven’t been able to make enough since.”

Previously only available at the taproom and through limited distribution channels in Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Texas, now Tavour app users will have access to Parish beers through their flash-sale model in up to 25 additional states.

For most people, Tavour will be the only way to get a taste of the Louisiana Great American Beer Festival Gold medalists at Parish.

