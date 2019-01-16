Parish Brewing Co. Adds Distribution in Texas

HOUSTON– Louisiana-based Parish Brewing Co. and local beer wholesaler Silver Eagle Distributors are proud to announce a distribution partnership that will soon bring Parish’s popular craft offerings across state lines to debut for the first time in Texas. Beginning the week of Jan. 14, Silver Eagle will work with Parish to tap into the metro area market of Houston, first rolling out draft offerings at restaurants and bars citywide, followed by packaging in spring 2019.

“We get calls and emails almost daily from the Texas market asking for our beers, and we have been working hard to increase production capacity to finally be able to sell our products in Houston,” explains Andrew Godley, Founder and President of Parish Brewing Co. “We are excited to finally be a big part of the market and will focus on getting our full distributed portfolio to retailers across the area. Texans are our neighbors and we will work hard to grow our brands there – the market is very important to our company. And yes, this means we will be distributing Ghost in the Machine in Texas!”

Located in the heart of Cajun Country in Broussard, Louisiana, Parish Brewing was started in 2008 when founder Andrew Godley noticed a lack of breweries in the area and set out to change that. Today Parish Brewing Co. is the second largest brewery in the state. Their philosophy centers around brewing beer of the highest quality—no matter the style—that people want to drink. To kick things off in Texas, Parish is bringing its most popular brews to Houston. The year-round line-up will include:

Canebrake (Louisiana Wheat Ale)

A crowd favorite, Canebrake is a refreshing American wheat ale that highlights honey-sweet remnants of Louisiana sugarcane and notes of citrus on the finish from Cascade hops picked from Oregon.

Envie (American Pale Ale)

Envie is bursting with glorious hop aromas of mango, lychee, orange and other tropical fruits. This beer pulls off the incredible feat of having the best juicy qualities of hops but none of the harsh, bitter finish.

South Coast (Session Amber Ale)

This ale is smooth, clean, delicately hoppy and mildly malty. Evenly balanced between noble hops and delicious malts, this amber ale is not too strong or too rich, the perfect accompaniment for kicking back and catching up with friends.

Ghost in the Machine (Double IPA)

This double India pale Ale is brewed with obscene quantities of hand-selected Citra hops from Yakima Valley, WA for a profile that is hazy, tropical and full of pure hop juice.

Rêve (Coffee Stout)

This silky smooth coffee stout is created with a carefully selected blend of specialty grade estate beans from Columbia and Java. The beans are finished to a city/full city roast to highlight their true character and origin. This beer drinks like a delicious cold-brewed coffee.

“Silver Eagle is excited to be working with the exceptional team at Parish Brewing Co. to introduce Houstonians to the brewery’s great line-up of beers. We are glad Parish chose Silver Eagle for its debut into Texas and have no doubt Texans will enjoy their brews as much as our Louisianan neighbors do,” says John L. Nau, III, chairman and CEO, Silver Eagle Distributors.

Fans and inquisitive sippers alike can meet the crew from Parish at celebrations kicking-off Jan. 14-18 in the Houston metro area. For the full schedule of events, visit Silver Eagle Distributor’s events page. Additional details on the brewery and its brands can be found at www.parishbeer.com.

About Parish Brewery

Parish Brewing Company has been at battle against boring beer since its beginning in 2008. It has produced more than 25 beers but is most widely known for Canebrake, Envie and Ghost in the Machine. Parish currently distributes across the gulf south from southeast Texas to Panama City, Florida. Find out more information at www.parishbeer.com.

About Silver Eagle Distributors

Silver Eagle Distributors, L.P. is the nation’s second largest independent beer distributor. The company employs more than 1,500 employees that serve 16 counties in Texas through operations in Houston, San Antonio, Pasadena, Cypress, Conroe and Rosenberg. Silver Eagle distributes a broad selection of domestic and import brands, as well as microbrews and craft beers and several non-alcohol beverages and waters. For more information, visit www.silvereagle.com.