Palmia Partners With Bay Area Distributing

SAN FRANCISCO & WALNUT CREEK, Calif. — Palmia, a US craft-brewed, all natural, lemon-infused, lager inspired by the lighter, refreshing shandy/radler beers enjoyed along Spain’s pristine coastal beaches is proud to announce the appointment of their newest wholesale partner – Bay Area Distributing (BAD). BAD will distribute Palmia throughout the East Bay including Contra Costa and Alameda Counties. Bay Area Distributing, which started back in 1972 is led by beer pioneer and luminary, Ken Sodo. Ken’s company was the very first distributor of Sierra Nevada. Both companies helped pave the way for the craft beer explosion. Mr. Sodo’s company has since grown to become one of California’s premier wholesalers focusing on the demographic rich, East Bay market.

Mark Colburn, Palmia’s Vice President of Marketing & Sales stated, “We are very excited to partner with Ken’s team. They are the experts in this market and share our vision for Palmia as we penetrate the growing $2.5 billion ‘Good for You segment.’ Like Sierra Nevada, Ken foresees Palmia’s potential. We are eager to work with his team in building this excitingly refreshing brand.”

Michael Bosnich, BAD’s Vice President/General Manager, shares Mark’s excitement citing that the category was one of two that grew in 2019 (up 6.6% per 2019 IRI data). “I see excellent prospects for this light, lemon-infused lager, particularly in the Off Premise. Palmia is so refreshing – and has great flavor accentuated by a light Meyer-lemon infusion. They really nailed this growing segment as we find consumers coming full circle from high IBU IPAs back to lighter lagers. We are pleased to have this new brand in our house.”

Mark Colburn agrees, boasting that the brand has only 96 calories, 0 grams of sugar and is 4.2% ABV. “It’s the kind of beer you can enjoy at the beach, at parties, in your backyard around the pool and bar-b-que and one that won’t make you feel bloated after drinking a couple bitter, high alcohol IPAs. Palmia, essentially is – Summer in a Can.”

Palmia is available at select Whole Foods, BevMo!, Total Wine, Raley’s, Bel Air, Target, Real Food, Grocery Outlet, United Markets and Safeway’s. Additional Western US wholesale partners include Mussetter, Beauchamp, Southern Glazers, Morris, Chrissa Imports, Point Blank and RNDC Distributing. The brand has also been presented to Mollie Stones, Trader Joe’s and Mar-Val Foods and is hoping for authorization from these key retailers.