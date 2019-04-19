Palmia Lager Available in Cans, Adds Distribution in Northern California Costco Stores

SAN FRANCISCO — Palmia Clara de España, the world’s first au-natural, 96-calorie, lemon-infused lager inspired by the lighter, refreshing fruit beers enjoyed along Spain’s pristine coastal beaches is now available in cans.

This small US-based, craft brewer is riding a tidal wave of success posting a tsunami sales increase of 558 percent in Q1 ‘19 over the prior period. Robert Nathanson, a beverage veteran and the company’s CEO is proud of the market’s response to the brand, the new can and the exceptional liquid inside.

“We are so pleased with the brand’s rapid success and consumer reaction. People just love this new can!” said Nathanson.

The new Caribbean blue cans will be available in a portion of the Northern California Safeway region as well as their stores in the Pacific Northwest. Palmia is also available in BevMo!, Total Wine & More, Mollie Stones, Woodlands, Sprouts, select Whole Foods, Target, Raley’s, Nob Hill Foods, Bel Air Foods, Cost Plus World Market, Real Food, United Markets and San Francisco’s iconic Jug Shop. Further, Costco’s Northern California division will be testing the brand (in cans) in ten key warehouses beginning in May.

On the topic of Experiential Marketing, Palmia co-sponsored an event at the star-studded Sundance Film Festival held in Park City, Utah. The response was so strong that they ran out of beer! 2019 trial and sampling campaigns will include a Coachella pre-party and many other fun events appropriate to this Spanish upscale lager.

Palmia’s Key Differentiating Advantage

IPA’s (India Pale Ale) represent as high as 39 percent of craft beer sales in some markets. The trend, however, towards these hop-heavy, high alcohol and bitter brews is waning. Consumers just can’t drink more than two of these “bloating” high-octane beers. Instead they are reaching for something different and refreshing. Palmia’s Caribbean-crisp lemon-infused taste is exactly what they have been yearning for.

“Both men and women alike love this lighter alternative that they can enjoy throughout the evening while celebrating with friends,” stated Nathanson. Further, Palmia distinguishes itself from competitors like Bud Light which has 116 calories and artificial flavorings compared to Palmia’s 96 calories and 4.2 percent ABV.