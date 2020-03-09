Palmia and Mussetter Distributing Announce Partnership in Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO — Palmia, a US craft-brewed, all natural, lemon-infused, lager inspired by the lighter, refreshing shandy/radler beers enjoyed along Spain’s pristine coastal beaches is proud to announce the appointment of Mussetter Distributing. Mussetter will distribute Palmia throughout greater Northern California which includes Solano and Sacramento Counties, Chico and the beautiful Lake Tahoe/Truckee area. Mussetter Distributing, led by General Manager Jason Mussetter, has been in business since 1976 when Jason’s father, Rich, started the company with his wife Kim. Mussetter has since grown to become one of California’s premier wholesalers.

Robert Nathanson, Palmia’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “we are excited to partner with Jason’s team. They are the experts in this market and share our vision for Palmia as we penetrate the growing $2.3 billion ‘Good for You segment.’ Jason Mussetter recognizes Palmia’s potential and we are eager to work with his team in building this excitingly refreshing brand.”

Jason Mussetter shares Robert’s excitement citing that the category was one of two that grew in 2019 (up 6.6% per CY 2019 IRI data). “I see excellent prospects for this light, lemon-infused lager. A lot of people are wary of the high octane, IPAs. Palmia is so refreshing – and yet it has great flavor accentuated by a light lemon infusion. They really nailed this growing segment as consumers come full circle back to lighter lagers. We are happy to have this new brand in our house.”

Mark Colburn recently hired as VP of Marketing and Sales with Palmia agrees, boasting that the brand has only 96 calories, 0 sugar and is low in alcohol. “It’s the kind of beer that you can enjoy at the beach, at parties, in your backyard around the bar-b-que and one that won’t make you dizzy like many of the big hopped, high alcohol IPAs. Palmia is Summer in a Can.”

Palmia is available at Whole Foods, BevMo!, Total Wine, Mollie Stone’s, Target, Costco, Real Food, United Markets and select Safeways. The brand has also been presented to Raley’s, Fry’s, Trader Joe’s and Nugget and is hoping for authorization from these key retailers.