Palmia and Coast Distributing Announce Partnership in Southern California

SAN DIEGO– In a part of the country that likes to, “Hang Loose” and hit the surf while enjoying the sunshine and craft brews, Palmia is happy to announce a partnership with one of the most respected distributors in Southern California, Coast Beverage Distributing. Palmia, a US craft-brewed, all natural, lemon-infused, lager inspired by the “Clara” beers enjoyed along Spain’s pristine coastal beaches is pleased to announce that Coast Beverage will distribute Palmia throughout greater Southern California. This territory will include all San Diego Counties as well as San Diego proper and extend from the boarder to Oceanside and east to the Imperial Valley. This will also include Inland Empire. Coat Beverage, led by General Manager Alex Michail, has been servicing the greater San Diego market since 2015 and has grown to become one of Southern California’s premier wholesalers for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic brands.

The founder, David Epstein, came up with the low calorie, Meyer lemon-infused lager idea while vacationing on the island of Majorca just off the coast of Spain. He’s thrilled to see his passion coming to fruition with an end goal to make Palmia available for the entire US to enjoy. “It’s thrilling to add Coast to our distribution footprint which takes us another step closer to our national objective,” said Mr. Epstein proudly.

Robert Nathanson, Palmia’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “I called Alex and in a matter of minutes, we were on the same page with David’s vision. I could not be happier with our new partner and their impressive sales team. Moreover, their sales reps are experts in the industry and are Beer Cicerone Certified. They continue to quench their thirst for market knowledge and it shows in the brands they sell. Needless to say, we are excited to partner with Alex’s team at Coast Beverage.” Alex Michail recognizes Palmia’s potential stating, “We are eager to work with Palmia in building this excitingly refreshing brand. The under 100 calorie all-natural category is white hot (forecasted to be over $2.5 Billion in 2020). We are also happy to have this new brand in our house. Our sales team is a dedicated group of professionals who not only are passionate about the brands they sell but are ultimately the brand ambassadors outside of work. I am confident that they will enjoy selling and sampling Palmia!”

Mark Colburn, Palmia’s VP of Marketing and Sales agrees, boasting that the brand has only 96 calories, 0 grams of sugar and is 4.2% ABV. “It’s the kind of beer you can enjoy at the beach, at parties, in your backyard around the pool and bar-b-que and one that won’t make you feel bloated after drinking a couple of bitter, high alcohol IPAs. Palmia, essentially is – Summer in a Can.”

Palmia, is shattering all historic sales records in 2020 and is available at select Whole Foods, BevMo!, Total Wine, Raley’s, Bel Air, Target, Real Food, Grocery Outlet, Mar-Val Foods, United Markets and Safeway’s. Additional Western US wholesale partners include Mussetter Distributing, Bay Area Distributing, Beauchamp, Southern Glazers, Morris, Chrissa Imports, Point Blank and RNDC Distributing. The brand has also been presented to Mollie Stones, Trader Joe’s, Wal Mart, WinCo, 7/Eleven and Kroger and is seeking authorization from these fine retailers.

For more information, contact Mark Colburn, VP Marketing & Sales, at mark@palmiacorp.com or www.palmiabeer.com

For More Information:

https://palmiabeer.com/