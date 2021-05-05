Pakka Hard Seltzer Company Releases Citrus Sunrise Hard Seltzer

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Colorado – Not many things are more inspiring than morning sunshine strewn across the face; our latest hard seltzer is one of them. Orange and vanilla combine as an offering that is both igniting and inviting. The beam of light that is Citrus Sunrise Hard Seltzer will soon shine on smiling faces across Colorado.

The aroma of this bubbly beverage is akin to that of a jar stuffed with ripe vanilla soaking in freshly squeezed orange juice. Each sip comes with an acidic entry that gets balanced by a creamy glee; Citrus Sunrise is intended to inspire from sunup to sundown. As always, this low-carb seltzer is only made with real fruits because we pride ourselves on our genuine ingredients.

Plan on brightening up your day by picking up a six-pack of Citrus Sunrise in May at stores across the Centennial state. This is the first of many limited releases from Pakka Hard Seltzer Company, and each will leave a lasting impact on your tastebuds. It’s time to be inspired!

For More Information:
https://www.pakkahard.com/

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021

Livestream ● May 13, 2021

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2021
Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 2+3, 2021

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast: Stone CEO Maria Stipp (Frontlines Replay)
05/06 - Brewbound Podcast: Stone CEO Maria Stipp (Frontlines Replay)
Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
05/06 - Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
05/13 - Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
Brewbound Frontlines: Retail Series
05/27 - Brewbound Frontlines: Retail Series
Brewbound Podcast
06/03 - Brewbound Podcast
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.