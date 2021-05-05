Pakka Hard Seltzer Company Releases Citrus Sunrise Hard Seltzer

Colorado – Not many things are more inspiring than morning sunshine strewn across the face; our latest hard seltzer is one of them. Orange and vanilla combine as an offering that is both igniting and inviting. The beam of light that is Citrus Sunrise Hard Seltzer will soon shine on smiling faces across Colorado.

The aroma of this bubbly beverage is akin to that of a jar stuffed with ripe vanilla soaking in freshly squeezed orange juice. Each sip comes with an acidic entry that gets balanced by a creamy glee; Citrus Sunrise is intended to inspire from sunup to sundown. As always, this low-carb seltzer is only made with real fruits because we pride ourselves on our genuine ingredients.

Plan on brightening up your day by picking up a six-pack of Citrus Sunrise in May at stores across the Centennial state. This is the first of many limited releases from Pakka Hard Seltzer Company, and each will leave a lasting impact on your tastebuds. It’s time to be inspired!

For More Information:

https://www.pakkahard.com/