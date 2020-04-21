Pacific Sparkling Launches First Variety Pack, The Fizzy Pack

EUGENE, Ore. — Pacific Sparkling, sister brand of Ninkasi Brewing Company, is pleased to announce their first variety pack, The Fizzy Pack, featuring new flavor Marionberry Lemon Twist and Fizzy Pack exclusive Crisp Cucumber Mint, plus current favorites Sun-Kissed Grapefruit and Tangy Key Lime. The 12-pack of cans is available now along with a 6-pack of Marionberry Lemon Twist.

“Marionberry Lemon Twist is our love letter to Oregon,” said Pacific Sparkling Founder Nikos Ridge. “We wanted to create a flavor that’s from here, for here; fusing marionberry in our seltzer base is a tribute to our home, the Willamette Valley.”

Pacific Sparkling is craft brewed in small batches, the Pacific Northwest way. Careful batches of seltzer are fermented before infusing the base with bold, refreshing flavors. The purity of Cascade mountain water and brewing process collide to create the freshest seltzer base: a perfect canvas for infusing the flavors inspired by the uniqueness of the region.

The Fizzy Pack and Marionberry Lemon Twist 6-packs will be distributed throughout Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Alaska, and Hawaii. Marionberry Lemon Twist and Sun-Kissed Grapefruit will also be available in a 19.2oz. can in May. For more information about Pacific Sparkling, visit pacificsparkling.com.

About Pacific Sparkling Craft Seltzer

Founded in 2019 by Ninkasi Brewing Company, Pacific Sparkling is a hard craft seltzer that’s brewed – not assembled – in small batches. Made with pure Cascade water and flavors inspired by the complexity of the Pacific Northwest, Pacific Sparkling is currently available in flavors such as Sun-Kissed Grapefruit, Tangy Key Lime, Marionberry Lemon Twist, and Crisp Cucumber Mint. For more information, call 541.344.2739 or visit www.PacificSparkling.com.