Pabst Labs Debuts 10mg THC Cans

Los Angeles, CA – Last Fall, Pabst Labs shook up the cannabis beverage space and beyond when it debuted Pabst Blue Ribbon High Seltzer, a 5mg THC infused cannabis seltzer. The famed Blue Ribbon entering the industry was a game changer. Now just in time for summer, Pabst Labs is springing another surprise by unveiling its 10mg THC line of Pabst Blue Ribbon High Seltzers, and announcing new exciting new flavors in addition to its original lemon: Strawberry Kiwi, Raspberry and Mango coming this summer.

Pabst Blue Ribbon High Seltzer 10mg THC beverage offers consumers a more potent version of its 5mg drink for a more heightened beverage experience.

The High Seltzer lineup now consists of a lemon 10mg THC and lemon 5+5 (5mg THC+5mg CBD) for a more relaxed and balanced experience. Both dosing options still only contain 25 calories, 4g sugar and contain no preservatives. At their core, Pabst Blue Ribbon High Seltzers remain approachable, delicious, and hangover free beverage alternatives that offer consumers a different type of buzz.

Pabst Labs, is honored to continue pioneering the cannabis space through the expansion of their superior line of THC infused drinks under the Pabst Blue Ribbon name.

“The PBR brand has been quickly welcomed into the cannabis space as a beverage that can be enjoyed by both new and experienced users. Since the debut of PBR High Seltzer, more experienced consumers have been outspoken about their desire for a higher THC dose offering. We’ve been listening and are proud to offer an elevated experience through our new 10mg THC PBR High Seltzer, and are ecstatic to offer it to them at the same price point alongside the original 5+5 Lemon High Seltzer.” – Mark Faicol, Brand Manager – Pabst Labs

Pabst Blue Ribbon 5+5 and 10mg THC High Lemon Seltzers are now available in a select group of California dispensaries and are available for delivery to California consumers through orders made on Pabst Labs website. The three new Strawberry Kiwi, Raspberry, and Mango flavors will roll out this summer.

About Pabst Labs

Pabst Labs is headquartered in Los Angeles and is solely responsible for the production, marketing, and sales of their beverages. Pabst Labs is committed to producing high quality cannabis infused beverages and products under brands that push the category forward.

For More Information:
https://www.pabstlabs.com

