Pabst Brewing Releases Rainier Light Lager

SEATTLE – Pacific Northwest favorite Rainier Beer is proud to introduce Rainier Summit, a crisp, refreshing, sessionable American Style Light Lager created for the active Pacific Northwest Lifestyle.

The Pacific Northwest is best known for its beautiful coastline, green interior, rainy weather, and spectacular mountains. Those that live here cherish the beauty and the great access that the region provides for them to enjoy their favorite outdoor activities.

“Today, people around the Pacific Northwest are living increasingly busy lives, and they want to get outdoors more often to stay in shape and enjoy the beauty of our region,” observed MichaelScott, Rainier Brand Manager. “When they can get out there to enjoy their favorite recreational activity, many are seeking lighter ABV and lower calorie beers that are still flavorful but don’t slow them down and undo all the hard work they just did.”

“Rainier has always championed the outdoor lifestyle, and with the growing pressures of the modern PNW, we wanted to create a lighter beer to enjoy when kicking back and having fun outdoors. At 3.8% ABV and only 110 Calories, Rainier Summit is that beer,” says Scott.

Rainier Summit started appearing across the region earlier this month and will be available year-round. It comes in 6 packs of 16oz cans and 12 packs of 12oz cans. Ask for it at your favorite store, bar, restaurant, or anywhere Rainier is sold. Then get out there with Rainier Summit in hand and celebrate the fun and beauty of the outdoors.

To commemorate the launch with a glowing call to action for the people of the Pacific Northwest, the iconic Rainier “R”sign on the rooftop of the Old Rainier Brewery in Seattle will be turning Summit blue starting today.

About Rainier

Rainier is a symbol of home and happiness for millions of people living the Pacific Northwest lifestyle. Whether you are a life-long resident of the region, or new to the region, Rainier is a symbol of the pioneering, outdoor-loving and funNorthwest spirit that lives on stronger than ever today. Rainier can be found in stores, restaurants and bars throughout theWest. First brewed in Seattle in 1878, Rainier Brewing Company (originally Seattle Brewing and Malting Company) is known for its partnerships with local organizations that share its passion for preserving the outdoors and the traditions of the Northwest, including the Arbor Day Foundation and the Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI). In 1954, the iconic“R” was raised on top of the company’s brewery in Seattle, cementing it as a Seattle staple, but it was the light-hearted and fun commercials of the 1970’s and 80’s that made the brand into a Pacific Northwest icon. In 2016 Rainier Beer won the prestigious World Beer Cup, where it bested 81 other entrants in the American-Style Lager category. For more information about Rainier Brewing Company, visit: http://rainierbeer.com.