Owl’s Brew To Launch New Par-Tea Pack 2 This March

NEW YORK — With the hard tea craze on the brink of explosion, Owl’s Brew, a first of its kind, boozy tea, is launching its new Par-Tea Pack 2 ($10.99 per pack; 4.8% alc/vol) in mid-March with three flavors, including Matcha with hints of pineapple and chamomile, White Tea, Raspberry & Watermelon, and a new flavor, Jasmine, Blueberry & Lemon.

All flavors are vegan, gluten-free, and made with organic tea. The new packs will be available in NY, CT, MA, RI, PA, VA, AZ, CA, ME, and expanding into GA, WI, MN, CO, TX, FL, DC, IL and VT—a first for the brand.

With a number of brands launching into the hard tea space, Owl’s Brew has been ahead of the curve, having launched their spiked and sparkling beverages and tea-based cocktail mixes in 2015. Owl’s Brew offers consumers a boozy beverage that is made with 100% real ingredients, organic tea, no added flavors, and no added sugars, and is comparable in calories and carbs to leading hard seltzers. Each flavor is thoughtfully crafted by tea experts, including founder and tea sommelier, Jennie Ripps.

For More Information:
https://www.theowlsbrew.com/home

