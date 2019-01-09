OVVLS Collaborates with Handyman Brewery on Black IPA and EP Release

LIVERPOOL, England— Renowned for their unusual release collaborations, Liverpool duo OVVLS return with new EP Dark Side of the Sun which is set to be released on a 6.66 percent Black IPA beer in collaboration with Handyman Brewery.

Driven by a want to go against the grain and write music outside of the standard commercialized narrative, OVVLShave made a pact to exist in their own musical realm.

Dark Side of the Sun proves that the pair are not just empty promises. Including recent singles “Less Than Pure” and “Black Butterflies” and the further new addition of single “The Apple Tree,” the EP journeys the listener through a beguiling and composite experience. This is embodied in the form of Handyman Brewery’s beer #13, a 6.66 percent Black IPA, with the label displaying a QR code directing to a download of Dark Side of the Sun.

Dark Side of the Sun was co written with renowned bass guitarist Brian Campbell of the rock band Clinic. The lyrics were inspired by the darker side of the advertising industry and the overwhelming effects of the dominant conglomerates. The consequent decision to collaborate with Handyman Brewery was intentional, standing against large mainstream corporations and joining cohorts with an independent brewery.

Having previously been featured on BBC 6 Music and playing on the same line up as artistsLets Eat Grandma and Warpaint, OVVLS are already impressing the right people. The quality of their content paired with their entrepreneurial mindset and ethos has allowed the pair to garner attention from all across the globe. With a growing social media presence OVVLS continue to make waves in the right direction.

Dark Side of the Sun is set to release with a launch show at Handyman Brewery on the Friday Feb. 1, 2019.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

Friday, Feb. 1 – Handyman Brewery, Liverpool (England)

Wednesday, Feb. 13 – Stand Street Syndicate, London (England)

Friday, Feb. 15 – De Speeltuin, Breda (Netherlands)

Saturday, Feb. 16 – Ons Café, Emmen (Netherlands)

Sunday, Feb. 17 – Autonomes Zentrum, Cologne (Germany)

Tuesday, Feb. 19 – TBA, Kiel (Germany)

Wednesday, Feb. 20 – Café Hotspot, Gorlitz (Germany)

Friday, Feb. 22– Emil, Zittau (Germany)

Saturday, Feb. 23 – Chaouée, Metz (France)

Friday, March 1 – Spice of Life, London (England)

More dates to be announced.