Outer Light Brewing to Release Outsider Organic IPA

GROTON, Conn. — Groton-based Outer Light Brewing Company announced that they are releasing Outsider Organic India Pale Ale, which, to their knowledge is the first certified organic beer released by a Connecticut brewery.

“We are excited to release Outsider, the first small-brewery all-organic beer in the State of Connecticut,” said owner Tom Drejer. “This beer is in response to our efforts to offer a pure product that avoids the use of chemicals, which we know our customers have been looking and asking for. We found it worth having this product be certified organic which ensures our beer has met all the organic standards.”

Outer Light Brewing Company was certified organic by Baystate Organic Certifiers in Dighton Massachusetts.

“We swam up current against significant headwinds to make this beer a reality,” said owner Matt Ferrucci. “We know that craft beer drinkers appreciate variety in their beer selection, and we are happy to offer this organic option to the beer drinking public.”

The beer features Simcoe and El Dorado hops which lend hints of tropical fruit flavors, earth, pine and stone fruit. The India Pale Ale is 5.0% alcohol by volume which keeps the flavor light and refreshing.

Outsider will have limited distribution in 12 oz. 6-packs to grocery and liquor stores and in draft across the State of Connecticut and Rhode Island starting in July. For every case of the first batch of Outsider purchased, a pine tree will be planted by the Outer Light brew crew.

About Outer Light Brewing Company

A craft brewery in Groton, CT. Founders Tom Drejer and Matt Ferrucci are inspired by life’s simple pleasures: A fleeting moment in early spring as you sit on your surfboard, waiting for the perfect set to roll in. A perfect summer afternoon, watching the powdery white clouds contrast a bright blue sky. A crisp autumn evening shared with family and friends around a crackling campfire. Or the quiet solitude of a powder run, lips smacking for the hearty stout that lies at the end. Outer Light Brewing Company captures the experience of those moments in a can, glass or growler.