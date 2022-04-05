Our Mutual Friend Brewing Debuts Collaborations with HenHouse Brewing Company and Wichita Brewing Company

DENVER, Colorado – This month Our Mutual Friend Brewing (OMF) will release two collaboration beers, welcome the return of Neon Nail, and tap a Mixed-Culture Ale.

Available this week Imaginary Being is a Mixed Culture Saison featuring Phantasm, a thiol derived from Marlborough Sauvignon grapes from New Zealand. This 6.7% ABV collaboration with Cerebral Brewing is brewed with Troubadour malt, as well as Nelson Sauvin and Idaho 7 hops, and Phantasm, that results in notes of Limoncello, yellow Sweet Tarts and Mineral-forward Sauvignon Blanc. This beer will be on draft at OMF this week, as well as on draft and in four-pack 16-ounce cans at Cerebral Brewing.

Available Saturday, April 9 Book of Shape is a collaboration with HenHouse Brewing Company out of Santa Rosa that is brewed with malt from Leopold Bros. The 5.6% ABV Pale Ale is hopped with Cascade, Centennial, and Citra, as well as fermented with Berkeley Yeast to provide huge tropical notes and big citrus hop character.

Kansas and Colorado collide with Pathlete, a collaboration with Wichita Brewing that is brewed with Colorado hops, and malt from Root Shoot Malting. This 5.2% ABV Amber Ale is balanced and approachable, like the two breweries.

Both of these beers are available on draft and in four-pack 16-ounce cans.

Available Saturday, April 16 Neon Nail, OMF’s house Hazy IPA makes a return this month. Brewed with Vic Secret, Galaxy and Citra hops, this 7.1% IPA has notes of nectarine, orange, and passion fruit. Available on draft and in four-pack 16-ounce cans.

Available Saturday, April 30

Hitherto is a Mixed-Culture ale with raspberries, blackberries and Balaton cherries that were previously conditioned on Solstice Cerasus. This 6.5% ABV beer is available on draft and in four-pack 16-ounce cans. Available on draft and in four-pack 16-ounce cans.

About Our Mutual Friend Brewing

Established in 2012, Our Mutual Friend is a relaxed brewery and taproom in Denver, CO whose goal is to create world-class beer using local ingredients whenever possible and serve as a gathering place for the Five Points neighborhood. This small but mighty brewery has earned acclaim and awards with a 2018 gold medal for Saison Trystero at World Beer Cup and six Great American Beer Festival medals, including a silver medal in the Mixed-Culture Brett Beer category for Biere Ovale and a gold medal for Inner Light in the Australian Pale Ale category in 2021.

For More Information:

https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/omfapril2022beers