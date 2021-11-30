Our Mutual Friend Brewing Celebrates Nine Years

DENVER, Colorado – Our Mutual Friend Brewing Company (OMF) is proud to announce their 9-Year Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, December 11 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at their taproom (2810 Larimer St. Denver, CO 80205). The party includes special releases and delicious eats from Owlbear Barbecue.

While year nine is not typically a significant year for most businesses, this anniversary is particularly meaningful for the RiNo brewery, which opened its doors in 2012.

“Though we are still in the midst of the pandemic, looking back, I recognize how truly challenging 2020 was for small businesses like us and that some were not so fortunate to make it,” says OMF Managing Partner Brandon Proff. “I feel humbled by the hard work and commitment that our employees and customers made to help us make it through—so this anniversary celebration is for them.”

To commemorate the occasion, OMF will release the following beers on their anniversary:

Fixed Blade, a Barleywine aged in Laws Whiskey Barrels for 22 months, makes a triumphant return. This behemoth of a beer, which has big vanilla and whiskey barrel characters, as well as malty, sweet caramel, toffee and butterscotch notes, clocks in at 13% ABV. Available in 16 oz. cans and on draft.

Fans of OMF’s Brett Saison, Weirding Way, will want to try the Foeder-aged version that’s dry-hopped with Strata hops. Strata Weirding Way, at 7% ABV, is an extremely smooth Saison with funky, Brett character and mixed berry aromas. Available in 750 ml. bottles and on draft.

Year Nine Double Juicy IPA is a 7.4% ABV beer that has a super soft body and hop aromas of peach, guava, orange and citrus zest from Azacca, Centennial, El Dorado and Galaxy hops. Available in four-pack 16 oz. cans and on draft.

“I’m excited for Fixed Blade to be back (one of my favorite beers we make) and to spend a weekend seeing friends that haven’t been able to make it to OMF during the pandemic,” says Proff. “At our anniversary, I’ll be reflecting and appreciating how far we have come. I am feeling optimistic about our future.”

All OMF anniversary special releases will be available beginning Dec. 11, while supplies last. Owlbear Barbecue will also be on deck serving up delicious fare.

About Our Mutual Friend Brewing

Established in 2012, Our Mutual Friend is a relaxed brewery and taproom in Denver, CO whose goal is to create world-class beer using local ingredients whenever possible and serve as a gathering place for the Five Points neighborhood. This small but mighty brewery has earned acclaim and awards with a 2018 gold medal for Saison Trystero at World Beer Cup and six Great American Beer Festival medals, including a silver medal in the Mixed-Culture Brett Beer category for Biere Ovale and a gold medal for Inner Light in the Australian Pale Ale category in 2021.

For More Information:

https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/omf9yearanniversary2021