Other Half Brewing to Open Washington, D.C., Location October 17

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Other Half Brewing co-founders Andrew Burman, Matt Monahan and Sam Richardson are pleased to announce the Saturday, October 17, 2020 opening of the brewery’s Ivy City taproom & production facility at 1401 Okie Street NE, Washington, D.C., 20002, in the former Pappas Tomato Factory building. In keeping with social distancing regulations, Other Half D.C. is opening for weekend curbside pick-up only to start. Guests can pre-order a variety of beers here.

Other Half Brewing helps anchor the new Ivy City retail center neighboring the Hecht Warehouse with a22,000-square foot production facility and taproom, including a 7,500-square foot outdoor patio with covered pavilion and roof deck and 5,000-square foot indoor tasting and taproom.

Other Half D.C. will focus on producing its award-winning hazy IPAs, lagers and barrel-aged stouts, as well as special release, limited-edition collaboration beers with eye-catching label art. Eventually, the D.C. facility will offer 20lines of Other Half beer on draft, as well as limited collaborations from brewers and vintners from around the country and world.

“We are humbled to open an Other Half Brewery in my and Matt’s hometown of Washington D.C. among some great breweries,” says co-founder Andrew Burman. “The chance to be part of the vibrant Ivy City community and help anchor the neighborhood is an incredible opportunity for our Other Half team and we look forward to welcoming guests safely to enjoy our beers, first with cans available for curbside pick-up and then in the Taproom as soon as it’s safe,” says co-founder Matt Monahan.

“We built Other Half D.C. to meet ourspecific needs and enable our team to develop a more robust, barrel-aged Imperial Stout and barley wine program as well as brew more lagers,” says co-founder Sam Richardson. “Our signature IPAs will always be available but we’re really excited to expand our offerings and brew more broadly at this location.”

Founded in 2014 in Brooklyn, NY, Other Half Brewing is rooted in a simple mission: to push the boundaries of beer. Other Half has built a loyal community of fans around its Brooklyn and Finger Lakes taprooms and innovative Pastrytown and Green City festivals. Other Half has developed partnerships with like-minded breweries around the world to innovate and develop out-of-the box opportunities, includingAll Together beer, for members of the brewing community to come together and consistently create new and exciting beers for the brewery’s national fan base.

For more information, please visithttps://otherhalfbrewing.com/,https://untappd.com/OtherHalfBrewingCompany or follow Other Half Brewing onInstagram and Facebook.