Other Half Begins Brewing at Domino Park Location

BROOKLYN, N.Y. –Other Half Brewing co-founders Andrew Burman, Matt Monahan and Sam Richardson are pleased to announce the opening of and start of brewing atOther Half Domino Park, the brewery’s Williamsburg taproom and production facility at 34 River Street in One South First at the Domino Sugar redevelopment site.

Other Half Domino Park’s five bbl pilot brewing system enables the team to focus on smaller batch and more experimental beers and styles that they have not brewed before, including seltzers and fruited beers, as well as classic Other Half beers brewed with new yeast strains and dry-hopping schedules. Other Half’s seltzers are scheduled to be on-tap starting in April with canned seltzers launching by summer.

Beers brewed at Domino Park are available to go from the taproom, via curbside pickup or neighborhood bike delivery. Limited on-site consumption in the Taproom and seasonal patio seating is available in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions. Other Half Domino Park also offers a curated selection of wine, with a menu of craft cocktails, Champagne and small-batch spirits available starting this summer.

“The intimate brewing system at Domino Park allows us to try new techniques and brew with new hops and yeast strains to create new innovative beers as well as continue to improve our existing ones,” says Sam Richardson, co-founder / brew master. “We are excited to brew more on-the-fly beers here but will continue to offer what Other Half is known for, including IPAs, sours and stouts, at our originalBrooklyn location.”

“In addition to offering a host of new beers and styles that we brew on-site, we wanted to offer cocktails, Champagne and wine for our guests to enjoy,” says Andrew Burman, co-founder / COO. “We’re fortunate to have a great network of friends who helped us curate a liquids program that complements our beers, and look forward to raising a glass once we can all gather safely. And since our team loves whisky and mezcal, we’re psyched to offer a broader list of these spirits, too.”

Other Half anchors the bustling corner of South 1st Street and River Avenue, in a 3,600-square-foot space with 50-feet of waterfront frontage overlooking Manhattan and the East River. Designed by Space Exploration, the taproom and production facility has an outdoor patio, 20-foot windows and ample natural light. Limited outdoor seating is currently available and guests can enjoy food from neighboring restaurants, including Misi, OddFellows Ice Cream Co., Roberta’s Pizza and Tacocina.

“As a Brooklyn-born brand, we’re humbled by the opportunity to open in such an iconic waterfront location like Domino Park,” says Matt Monahan, co-founder / CEO. “Williamsburg is home to incredible local restaurants and artisans and we’re thrilled to be part of such a dynamic and vibrant neighborhood.”

About Other Half Brewing

Founded in 2014 in Brooklyn, NY, Other Half Brewing is rooted in a simple mission: to push the boundaries of beer. Other Half has built a loyal community of fans around its beers with breweries in Carroll Gardens and Williamsburg, Brooklyn; Finger Lakes; and Washington D.C., as well as its innovative Pastrytown and Green City festivals. Other Half has developed partnerships with like-minded breweries around the world to innovate and develop out-of-the box opportunities, including All Together Beer, for members of the brewery community to come together and consistently create new and exciting beers for the brewery’s national fan base.

About One South First

Developed by Two Trees Management, One South First is the second mixed-use building to open at the Domino Sugar Factory development. Designed by COOKFOX Architects, the building will stand 42 stories tall and feature two interlocking buildings with an unmistakable concrete façade emulating sugar crystals, honoring the site’s history. The building has 330 rental units including 66 below market apartments, 150,000-square-feet of office space and 15,000-square-feet for retail.