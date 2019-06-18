Oskar Blues Introduces New Black Raspberry Wild Basin Boozy Sparkling Water Flavor

LONGMONT, Colo. — Oskar Blues Brewery is adding Black Raspberry to their lineup of Wild Basin Boozy Sparkling Water flavors. The new release follows a very successful launch of Wild Basin Mix Pack flavors across 43 states and nearly 7,000 points of distribution. The line of hard seltzers was the 4th largest brand in year-to-date depletions in the CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective, a group of independent craft breweries to which Oskar Blues belongs. 6-packs of 12 oz. sleek cans are soon to be made available nationwide, marking the first time Wild Basin will hit shelves in a single flavor 6-pack format.

Black Raspberry brings some serious razzle dazzle to the palate, with a sun-kissed berry flavor that’s juicy, fruity, slightly tart and perfect for summertime. The new flavor joins Cucumber Peach, Melon Basil, Lemon Agave Hibiscus and Classic Lime on the Wild Basin roster.

Additionally, Classic Lime is now available in 19.2 oz. stovepipe cans – an ideal vessel for concerts and sporting events. All Wild Basin Boozy Sparkling Water offerings are gluten-free and have 0 grams sugar, 1 gram carb and 100 calories per serving.

Oskar Blues named their hard seltzer for a beautiful, pristine spot in the mountains of Colorado and the brewery encourages Wild Basin drinkers to get outside with a refreshing beverage, recycle those cans and Keep Running Wild.

Sharing a mutual reverence for the outdoors, Oskar Blues and Colorado-based non-profit Can’d Aid have partnered on river and beach cleanup efforts. $1 from every Mix Pack case sold is contributed, and at the time of this release, Wild Basin has donated over $40,000 to Can’d Aid. Click here for information on upcoming river restoration projects.

When bubbles meet berries, you get an effervescent Boozy Sparkling Water with jammy black raspberry flavor. Keep Running Wild all summer long with Wild Basin Black Raspberry – click here to find it near you. Please contact Aaron Baker at aaron@oskarblues.com with questions.

WWW.OSKARBLUES.COM

About Oskar Blues Brewery

Founded by Dale Katechis in 1997 in Lyons, Colorado, Oskar Blues Brewery launched the craft-beer-in-a-can apocalypse with their hand-canned flagship brew, Dale’s Pale Ale. Today, Oskar Blues operates breweries in Colorado, North Carolina and Texas featuring Dale’s Pale Ale as the nation’s #3 top-selling craft can six-pack at U.S. supermarkets. Oskar Blues is available nationwide in the US and in over 20 countries. Oskar Blues Brewery is a proud member of CANarchy, a disruptive collective of like-minded craft brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer.

About Can’d Aid

Can’d Aid is all about spreading people powered do-goodery through Towns, Tunes, Treads + Trails and Love Yur Mama efforts nationwide. Since its inception in 2013, more than 1.6 million cans of water have been shipped post-disaster, over 2,800 bikes have been built for underprivileged youth, 1,800 instruments have been donated to public schools and the equivalent of 59 million cans recycled. To donate, join the do-goodery or find out more, please visit candaid.org.