Oskar Blues Brewery Releases Thick Haze New England-Style IPA

LONGMONT, Colo. — Oskar Blues Brewery introduces Thick Haze New England-Style IPA to their lineup of innovative canned craft beers. This wicked hazy IPA was developed in Oskar Blues taprooms in Colorado and North Carolina, and is now ready to be unleashed on shelves nationwide. Thick Haze New England-Style IPA is available on draft and in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans starting today.

Thick Haze New England-Style IPA was born from pumping insane amounts of hops into an unfiltered, hand-crafted IPA. As it pours, a massively thick fog of hops fills the glass and you can see exactly what you’re getting yourself into. A giant hop-ness monster of a beer, Thick Haze IPA rolls onto the palate with intense flavors of pineapple, melon and mango. The big, tropical flavors emanate from Galaxy, Cashmere, Calypso and Eureka hops added during the dry-hopping process at an almost supernatural amplitude. Aftershocks of the hazy, hoppy hit to the face are citrus notes of grapefruit juice, tangerine and lemon peel.

Oskar Blues Head Brewer Juice Drapeau is no stranger to the New England IPA style, as he hails from Maine where immoderate use of hops is the norm (or as Juice would say, “Hawps”).

“We crafted Thick Haze to be the ultimate beast of a New England IPA – a full-blown freakout for hops,” said Drapeau. “We layered the hop profile to maximize all of the flavors we are diggin’ right now – tropical fruit, melon and citrus.”

Find Thick Haze New England-Style IPA on draft and in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans now. Please direct all media inquiries to Aaron Baker at aaron@oskarblues.com.

About Oskar Blues Brewery

Founded in 1997 by Dale Katechis in Lyons, Colorado, Oskar Blues Brewery launched the craft-beer-in-a-can apocalypse with their hand-canned flagship brew, Dale’s Pale Ale. Today, Oskar Blues operates breweries in Colorado, North Carolina and Texas brewing and canning Can-O-Bliss IPA, Dale’s Pale Ale, CANundrum Mix Pack and other craft beer offerings. Oskar Blues beers are available nationwide in the US and in more than 15 countries. Oskar Blues Brewery is a proud member of CANarchy, a disruptive collective of like-minded craft brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer.