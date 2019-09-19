Oskar Blues Brewery Introduces New One-y 100 Calorie Hazy IPA

LONGMONT, Colo. — Oskar Blues Brewery announces the release of One-y 100 Calorie Hazy IPA, a hoppy new addition to the brewery’s year-round lineup, to be distributed on draft and in 6-packs and 12-packs of 12 oz. cans nationwide starting mid-September.

The creators of the recently introduced Can-O-Bliss IPA Series and Steep Coast Mountain Double IPA Series, as well as craft beer classics like Deviant Dale’s and Gubna, are no strangers to brewing big, flavorful IPAs. However, cultivating huge, hazy, hoppy flavor without the calorie count of a typical IPA presented a new challenge for the Oskar Blues team.

So how do they make a full flavor IPA while keeping calories low? Head Brewer at Oskar Blues Pilot Brewery in Lyons, Juice Drapeau, explained that it requires piles of hops. “We put a ton of hops into the beer, which provide aromatic, flavorful oils and contribute to the mouthfeel,” he said. One-y is dry-hopped with El Dorado®, Comet® and Citra® hops, and Mosaic® and French Aramis® appear in the whirlpool.

Drapeau described the results: “The aroma hits you first. There are notes of citrus, honeysuckle, peach and mango. The beer is fruity with a hop haze and a nice biscuit flavor to the malt. The use of pale ale malt and wheat, along with the hefty dry hop load, creates a medium body. It’s easy to drink – pairs well with breakfast, lunch, or dinner.”

The new release is a 4% ABV hazy IPA delivering citrusy flavors of orange peel, tangerine and lemon zest balanced with biscuity malt and presented as a 100 calorie wonder. Big, fruit-forward, herbal vibes will make craft beer lovers forget it’s low cal. Find One-y 100 Calorie Hazy IPA at a craft beer spot near you via the beerfinder now.

About Oskar Blues Brewery

Founded by Dale Katechis in 1997 in Lyons, Colorado, Oskar Blues Brewery launched the craft-beer-in-a-can apocalypse with their hand-canned flagship brew, Dale’s Pale Ale. Today, Oskar Blues operates breweries in Colorado, North Carolina and Texas featuring Dale’s Pale Ale as the nation’s #3 top-selling craft can six-pack at U.S. supermarkets. Oskar Blues is available nationwide in the US and in over 20 countries. Oskar Blues Brewery is a proud member of CANarchy, a disruptive collective of like-minded craft brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer.