Original Sin Launches ‘New York Dry Cider’ to Commemorate the Company’s 25th Anniversary

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

New York City, New York – Original Sin Cider is happy to announce the launch of the ‘New York Dry’ to commemorate the Company’s 25th Anniversary. Original Sin’s New York Dry is made with a blend of freshly pressed New York grown McIntosh, Ida Red and Cortland apples. This cider is balanced and complex with a small amount of residual sugar to complement the cider’s natural acidity. New York Dry will be available in 16 oz cans featuring a patriotic red, white and blue design.

When Original Sin launched over two decades ago, awareness of cider in the United States was limited. In the 1990’s, there were only a small number of U.S. cider producers and many bar owners had minimal knowledge or interest in this beverage category.

Twenty-five years later, the industry has come full circle. Today there are over 1,000 U.S. cider producers (146 in New York alone). National and regional cider associations have not only been established, but have thrived. U.S. orchardists are planting apple varieties specifically for cider production as consumer enthusiasm for cider offerings continues to increase. “We are proud to have witnessed first-hand the growth of our industry.” Gidon Coll, the founder said. “We believe the future of American cider culture could not look brighter.”

Established in 1996, Original Sin is one of the original modern-day U.S. cider companies. With $5K of funds, founder Gidon Coll began producing cider in Upstate New York and then went bar to restaurant to gourmet market in New York City developing the early market base. Soon NYC establishments such as CBGB’s, Don Hills, Fanelli’s, Rudy’s, Raven Cafe, and Dean & Deluca began carrying Original Sin introducing consumers to the dry hard ciders still enjoyed today. Original Sin is still 100% independently owned and is distributed in 27 U.S. States and Japan. All Original Sin Ciders are made with 100% freshly pressed New York apples.

New York is the 2nd largest apple producing State and grows the most diverse selection of apple varieties in the country. Many iconic heirloom apples originate and are still grown in New York.

‘New York Dry’ Stats

ABV: 6%

Dryness Scale: Dry/Semi-Dry

Availability: The freshly canned refreshing cider will be available in 16 oz. six packs in bars and restaurants across the country.

Distribution: AZ, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, KS, MA, MD, ME, MI,  MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA

For More Information:
http://www.origsin.com

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
06/17: Brewbound Data Club w/ CGA on the Return of the On-Premise 06/24: Brewbound Frontlines w/ Chris Vaughn, Founder of Alcohol Delivery Service Saucey 07/09: Brewbound Data Club 07/15: Brew Talks Virtual July 2021 07/22: Investor Speed Dating: Beer & Beyond
View the Full Content Calendar
back
Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brew Talks Virtual Brewbound Frontlines
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More