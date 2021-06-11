Original Sin Launches ‘New York Dry Cider’ to Commemorate the Company’s 25th Anniversary

New York City, New York – Original Sin Cider is happy to announce the launch of the ‘New York Dry’ to commemorate the Company’s 25th Anniversary. Original Sin’s New York Dry is made with a blend of freshly pressed New York grown McIntosh, Ida Red and Cortland apples. This cider is balanced and complex with a small amount of residual sugar to complement the cider’s natural acidity. New York Dry will be available in 16 oz cans featuring a patriotic red, white and blue design.

When Original Sin launched over two decades ago, awareness of cider in the United States was limited. In the 1990’s, there were only a small number of U.S. cider producers and many bar owners had minimal knowledge or interest in this beverage category.

Twenty-five years later, the industry has come full circle. Today there are over 1,000 U.S. cider producers (146 in New York alone). National and regional cider associations have not only been established, but have thrived. U.S. orchardists are planting apple varieties specifically for cider production as consumer enthusiasm for cider offerings continues to increase. “We are proud to have witnessed first-hand the growth of our industry.” Gidon Coll, the founder said. “We believe the future of American cider culture could not look brighter.”

Established in 1996, Original Sin is one of the original modern-day U.S. cider companies. With $5K of funds, founder Gidon Coll began producing cider in Upstate New York and then went bar to restaurant to gourmet market in New York City developing the early market base. Soon NYC establishments such as CBGB’s, Don Hills, Fanelli’s, Rudy’s, Raven Cafe, and Dean & Deluca began carrying Original Sin introducing consumers to the dry hard ciders still enjoyed today. Original Sin is still 100% independently owned and is distributed in 27 U.S. States and Japan. All Original Sin Ciders are made with 100% freshly pressed New York apples.

New York is the 2nd largest apple producing State and grows the most diverse selection of apple varieties in the country. Many iconic heirloom apples originate and are still grown in New York.

‘New York Dry’ Stats

ABV: 6%

Dryness Scale: Dry/Semi-Dry

Availability: The freshly canned refreshing cider will be available in 16 oz. six packs in bars and restaurants across the country.

Distribution: AZ, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, KS, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA

For More Information:

http://www.origsin.com