Original Sin Announces the Release of Three New Low-Calorie NA Ciders, Including a Widow Family 12-Pack

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Original Sin proudly announces the release of three new Original Sin non-alcoholic drinks, including the company’s first multi-pack. Crafted with monk fruit, apple cider vinegar and zero added sugar, these new Original Sin NA ciders offer delicious, refreshing, low-calorie options for consumers.

The new Widow Family NA series include Dragon Widow Cider (made with dragon fruit), Widow’s Tea Cider (made with black tea and lemonade), and Golden Widow Cider (made with lemon juice). These ciders’ high-quality ingredients, coupled with delicious taste and unique brand positioning, make them the perfect non-alcoholic cider offerings for the rapidly growing NA drinks and better-for-you drinks categories.

In March 2023, the company launched its first NA cider called Original Sin White Widow Cider. “We could not be more pleased with White Widow’s success in both on-premise and off-premise channels. White Widow has appealed to consumers seeking an NA cider that is both a full-flavored and a healthy beverage alternative,” remarked Gidon Coll, the founder and president of Original Sin.

Alongside the introduction of the three new Original Sin NA beverages, the company is excited to unveil its first multi-pack featuring the full lineup of four NA Widow cider offerings. The Widow Family series caters to diverse tastes, appealing to a broad spectrum of NA drinkers.

The development of the Widow Family NA series involved a collaborative effort with Rebecca Dengrove, a beverage expert boasting six years of product development experience at Pepsi and Coca-Cola. R. Black spearheaded the artwork creation.

Apple cider vinegar’s (ACV) health benefits have garnered acclaim over centuries, tracing back to the ancient Roman Empire. With its acetic acid content fostering a conducive environment for beneficial gut bacteria, ACV-infused drinks have gained a devoted following in recent years.

Monk fruit, a staple of traditional Chinese medicine for centuries, has emerged as a sought-after natural sugar alternative with potential antioxidant benefits.

The non-alcoholic (NA) beer, wine, and spirits category represents one of the fastest-growing segments in the beverage industry. Original Sin’s belief in the substantial potential for low-calorie, health-conscious NA ciders is reinforced by the success of White Widow.

About Original Sin

Founded in 1996, Original Sin stands as one of the pioneers of the modern-day U.S. cider industry. With an initial investment of $5,000, founder Gidon Coll embarked on cider production in Upstate New York and then went bar to restaurant to gourmet market in New York City developing the early market base. Today, Original Sin remains 100% independently owned and operates in 27 U.S. states and Japan. Mr. Coll also maintains a small orchard in upstate New York, boasting over 150 varieties of heirloom, cider, and modern-day apples.

For More Information:

http://www.origsin.com