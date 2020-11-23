Oregon’s 503 Distilling Adds 3 Products Spirits and Canned Craft Cocktails Line

OREGON CITY, Ore.— Just in time for the holidays and the cold winter ahead, Oregon’s 503 Distilling has added three new products to its lineup of artisan spirits and ready-to-drink canned craft cocktails. The distillery will release Mt. Hood Old Fashioned in cans on Nov. 23 and Wildfire Cinnamon Rum and 503 Pear Brandy in bottles on Nov. 28. All three products will be available for curbside pickup at the distillery—located at 275 Beavercreek Rd., Unit #C149—as well as select farmers markets, next day delivery in certain regions, and shipping within Oregon.

Mt. Hood Old Fashioned is the first in a series of small batch, full strength classic cocktails created in limited volumes and delivered in a two-pack of 200ml cans. 503 Distilling blends 95% rye whiskey with the perfect amount of bitters from The Bitter Housewife, along with Oregon filberts and Vermont maple syrup, delivering a 40 proof craft cocktail. Mt. Hood Old Fashioned will also be available through select Oregon liquor stores and all Whole Foods in the state of Washington.

503 Distilling is releasing 300, 375ml bottles of its Pear Brandy, which is fermented and distilled in the traditional Bavarian style—on the skins, single distillation—using Bartlett pears harvested by the distillery team in Hood River. The pears were immediately crushed and fermented, all during a level one wildfire evacuation notice this past September, for a final product that’s 80 proof.

Wildfire Cinnamon Rum combines barrel aged rum with Ceylon cinnamon, various chilis, and a smidge of brown sugar to create a 69 proof “wildfire from the inside.” Packaged in 750ml bottles, Wildfire Cinnamon Rum will also be available in select Oregon liquor stores.

All three products—along with t-shirts, hats, gift cards and drinkware—make ideal holiday gifts and can be purchased at the distillery on Small Business Saturday (Nov. 28) in support of small businesses in store and online. During the week of Thanksgiving, 503 Distilling is extending its normal curbside pickup hours from 2-6pm on Thursday and Friday to 12-6pm Monday through Saturday (closed Thanksgiving Day). Orders can be placed at 503distilling.com for curbside pickup or for orders to be shipped within the state of Oregon.

The new products join 503 Distilling’s lineup of award-winning canned craft cocktails and handcrafted traditional distilled spirits, including whiskey, rum, vodka, and gin.

About 503 Distilling

503 Distilling is a small artisanal craft distillery in Oregon City, Oregon, that appreciates innovation and creativity. Located in the 503 area code, the company was founded in 2017 by three local longtime beverage industry professionals. 503 Distilling’s mission is to deliver unique spirit-based cocktails and handcrafted traditional spirits to the world. 503Distilling.com | @503Distilling

