Openings & Closings: Green Flash’s Nebraska Brewpub Closed; Fort Point to Renovate, Rebrand Black Sands Pub

Green Flash Closes Lincoln, Nebraska Taproom

San Diego-based Green Flash Brewing Company has closed its taproom in Lincoln Nebraska, according to a report in the Lincoln Journal Star.

Although Green Flash has not made any mention of the closing on its social media channels, the Lincoln location is no longer listed on Green Flash’s website.

Green Flash opened the taproom in June 2018 after closing two production facilities, laying off 76 employees, pulling distribution from 42 states and being sold by its bank to a new investor group.

Last year, Green Flash’s production declined 37%, to 45,345 barrels, down from its peak in 2015 of 81,287 barrels, according to the Brewers association.

Fort Point to Close and Rebrand Black Sands Brewery as Fort Point Lower Haight

San Francisco’s Fort Point Beer Company will close its Bland Sands Brewery at the end of 2019 as part of a six-month renovation project, according to SF Gate.

The closure is in order to bring the building’s windows “up to historic compliance,” the outlet reported. However, when the location reopens in mid-2020, the brewpub will be branded Fort Point Lower Haight.

Fort Point acquired Black Sands brewpub in December 2018 and continued to operate the pub under the Black Sands name.

Fort Point recently expanded distribution statewide in California, and opened its long-awaited taproom on Valencia Street in San Francisco, which co-founder and CEO Justin Catalana told Brewbound was part of a strategy to open more taprooms in the Bay Area.

Ska Brewing and Peach Street Distillers Take Over Former Fate Brewing Space

Ska Brewing and its sister brand, Peach Street Distillers, will open a joint brewery and distillery called “Ska Street” next spring in the former Fate Brewing space in Boulder, Colorado, according to a press release.

“A number of serendipitous factors have come together to make Boulder the answer to what we’ve been trying to do for a decade,” Ska and Peach Street co-founder Dave Thibodeau said in the release.

Although the brewery and distillery share a sales team, their home bases in Durango and Palisade, respectively, are several hours away from each other by car. The space in Boulder is about 400 miles northeast of Durango and 240 miles northeast of Palisade. Fate Brewing occupied the space until it closed in May after filing for bankruptcy.

Plans for the new facility include a 10-barrel brewhouse and a 450-liter still. The “Brewstillery” will have a full food menu, 30 beers on tap and a mixology program.

Yuengling to Develop Tampa Property

D.G. Yuengling & Son received City Council approval to develop its brewery property in Tampa, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Plans include a 200-room hotel, 12,700 sq. ft. restaurant, 7,000 sq. ft. gift shop, 5,500 sq. ft. brewery and/or tasting room, 5,300 sq. ft. indoor-outdoor beer garden and 5,900 sq. ft. event space.

Construction is scheduled to begin in May 2020.

Rock Bottom, Cider Riot & Coalition Brewing Close in Portland

Portland, Oregon’s string of closings continued as Cider Riot, Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery, and Coalition Brewing recently announced plans to close in the city.

Cider Riot will shut its doors on Sunday, November 10, according to a Facebook post. The 6-year-old cider company’s attempts to secure a buyer were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, 9-year-old Coalition Brewing’s founders announced its closure in an October 31 Facebook post, as its owners pursue “new adventures.”

Craftworks Holdings closed its Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery location in Portland on October 27 after 25 years, according to a report in Willamette Week. Craftworks operates 25 Rock Bottom brewpubs in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

In the past year, several long-time craft breweries have either shuttered (Lompoc, Bridgeport Brewing, Burnside) or closed taprooms (Widmer Brothers, Portland Brewing, Alameda) in Portland. Lagunitas also closed its 3-year-old Portland Community Room, a taproom with event space for non-profits to host fundraisers free of charge.

California Cider Company Adds Canning Line

The California Cider Company, maker of Ace Premium Craft Ciders, has installed a new high-speed canning line at its Sebastopol-based production facility. The canning line is capable of filling 12 oz. 6- and 12-packs, as well as 19.2 oz. single-serve cans. Cans of Ace cider will be available throughout its 48-state distribution footprint.

The Ace cider brand sells more than 1 million case equivalents nationwide.