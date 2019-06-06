On Tour Brewing Releases 6-Pack Cans

CHICAGO — On Tour Brewing announces new six-pack Lightning Will and Half Step cans available in their tasting room for immediate purchase and in select local retailers this June.

When deciding which styles would be the first to be canned, Lightning Will and Half Step were the obvious choices. Both beers have been On Tour staples since day one, quickly becoming fan favorites on tap:

German Pilsner: Lightning Will

A classic German-Style Pilsner brewed with 95% malt and a variety of German hops.

5.0% ABV | 30 IBU

American Pale Ale: Half Step

American Pale Ale brewed with Simcoe hops to highlight characteristics of citrus and pine with a mild malt backbone.

5.7% ABV | 45 IBU

After only two years, On Tour is proud to package beer in cans for self-distribution. The brand looks forward to seeing where the six-packs are taken and how they are enjoyed as they become available throughout the Chicagoland area just in time for summer.

“We’re really excited to enter an unknown territory for On Tour,” said Founder, Owner and Head Brewer Mark Legenza. “We want people to take our cans and go do amazing things. Lightning Will and Half Step complement a wide variety of activities that are near and dear to the heart of the brand like disc golfing, camping, listening to your favorite band, enjoying the company of family and friends and so much more.”

Earlier this April, On Tour doubled the capacity of its operation to 240 barrels in the brew house. The move was a worthy investment for the brand, allowing On Tour to enter into consumer packaged goods industry earlier than expected.

On Tour is planning to release a handful of other beers throughout the next year and are eager to see the reaction of loyal fans and new customers alike.

“We get to be a part of people’s experience and we hope our cans find good homes. We want to help people live life always on tour,” Mark said.