Olympian Nyjah Huston Announces Signature Beer with Black Plague Brewing

OCEANSIDE, California – Skateboarding G.O.A.T, Nyjah Huston, has yet another trick up his sleeve: brewing craft beer.

Huston has teamed up with BLACK PLAGUE Brewing in Oceanside, California – an award-winning skater-owned brewery – to craft a new beer dubbed the “Nyjah” Hazy India Pale Ale. It’s the first time Nyjah has delved into the world of craft brewing and he’s super stoked about it.

The craft beer was released at the BLACK PLAGUE Brewing taproom located at 2550 Jason Court in Oceanside, CA on Saturday, September 18th, 2021. The Nyjah Hazy IPA is brewed with Simcoe and Citra hops. The brewer goes on to describe the beer as a “smooth, juicy Hazy IPA with intense tropical fruit aroma, with hints of resinous citrus and low bitterness”. It is dry-hopped with Simcoe Cryo and Nelson hops, which result in extreme tropical aromas of fresh passionfruit, ripe papaya, apricot and gooseberries. In addition to being on tap at the tasting room, BLACK PLAGUE Brewing said the IPA will also be available at select bars, restaurants, and retail stores throughout California, Arizona, Nevada with direct-to-consumer shipping options in CA, NV, AK and DC.

Jordan Hoffart, pro skateboarder and co-founder of BLACK PLAGUE Brewing, expresses that this collaboration with Nyjah is an exciting new way for the new generation icon to “create something authentic to connect with skate fans and craft beer lovers across past and present generations. His level of dedication to his craft is unmatched and that is something that unites us in our journey as well. The beer needed to be flavorful and rewarding after a skate session while also having enough heft to be your go-to when you are ready to party.”

The brewery calls Huston a “brand ambassador” for his ongoing support of the business. BLACK PLAGUE was established in 2017 and won a gold medal in 2019 at the San Diego International Beer Competition for its Hazy India Pale Ale, “Hazy Scandal.” The independent, small business is one of nearly 130 craft breweries that currently make up the San Diego Brewers Guild.

According to BLACK PLAGUE’s mantra, the craft brewer represents the misfits, underdogs, rebels, rule-breakers, and all those who strive to be better, stand out from the crowd and follow their true passion. In addition to Huston, the brewery’s values are deeply rooted in the skateboarding world and include other pro skateboarding legends Tony Hawk & Matt Hensley as well as fellow Olympians, Matt Berger, Manny Santiago, and many more.

ABOUT NYJAH HUSTON

Over his 15-year illustrious career, the Olympic athlete, six-time world champion and 13-time X Games gold medalist, Nyjah Huston (26), has swiftly progressed the sport of professional street skating since becoming the youngest-ever X Games competitor at age 11. A 2021 TIME100 Next honoree (the foremost honor from the distinguished publication, celebrating the next 100 most influential people in the world), and 2021 Dew Tour World Champion, Huston remains the winningest skateboarder in history. With 19 X Games medals (13 gold), six SLS Super Crowns and three ESPY Awards for “Best Male Action Sports Athlete,” the Nike SB athlete is the most-decorated professional skateboarder in history with a collection of titles and trophies that rival sport legends across all disciplines. Making good on ESPN Magazine’s 2013 prediction that he will be the sole athlete to change the course of his sport over the next decade, Huston led Team USA’s Olympic street skateboarding team to the global stage at the Tokyo Games, for the sport’s inaugural showing at the Olympics. The prodigy, entrepreneur, philanthropist (Let It Flow), and born risk-taker, with a combined social following of 8 million, continues to show the world what living life, seemingly void of all fear, looks like. Huston originally hails from Davis, CA and currently resides in Southern California.

About BLACK PLAGUE Brewing

BLACK PLAGUE Brewing is an award-winning craft beer brewery & apparel brand established in 2017. With a beer tasting room and live music venue located in Oceanside, California, BLACK PLAGUE is distributed to select bars, restaurants, and retail stores throughout Southern & Northern California, Arizona, and Nevada. BLACK PLAGUE Brewing represents the misfits, underdogs, rebels, rule-breakers, and all those who strive to be better, stand out from the crowd, and follow their true passion. Brand ambassadors include Tony Hawk, Nyjah Huston, Aaron “Jaws” Homoki, Matt Berger, Ryan Decenzo, Manny Santiago, Paul Hart, Joey Brezinzki, Dakota Servold, and many more. Our mission is to provide deliciously fresh handcrafted beer, to empower others by encouraging positive social goodwill, promoting collaboration, and inspiring creative self-expression. We believe that regardless of your creed, color, race, background, or walk of life, you can join us on our mission to spread good times with good beer.

For More Information:

https://blackplaguebrewing.com