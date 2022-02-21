Old Bust Head Brewing Company Implements CO2 Recapture Technology

VINT HILL, Virginia – Old Bust Head Brewing is among the first craft breweries in the country and the first brewery in Virginia to implement carbon capture technology. This technology allows Old Bust Head to capture waste carbon dioxide (CO2) produced during fermentation and reuse it in other stages of the brewing process where CO2 is required. This new technology helps craft brewers like those at Old Bust Head to keep C02 emissions out of the atmosphere while creating independence from outside supply chains.

“Old Bust Head is motivated by a desire to make life both rich and sustainable. Recaptured CO2 is not only better for the planet, it makes better beer, so that’s a win-win,” says Old Bust Head co-owner Julie Broaddus. “C02 is a major cost of production—in the ballpark of electric, water and sewer, and natural gas. This investment will reduce or eliminate our need to purchase outside CO2, but most importantly, like our solar array and geothermal system, it takes advantage of an opportunity to reduce our carbon footprint.”

The scientific community has modeled the need for global businesses to capture, reuse, store or convert billions of metric tons of CO2 to mitigate climate change. Carbon capture has long been reserved for large-scale brewers with millions of dollars to spare. Earthly Labs has miniaturized the technology to make it affordable and achievable for small businesses. This plug-and-play unit, called CiCi®, will enable Old Bust Head to capture more than 1,500 trees worth of waste CO2 from the brewing process each year.

“Old Bust Head offers an example of how small businesses can tackle the climate change challenge with practical solutions that deliver a compelling payback,” says Earthly Labs CEO Amy George. “We are inspired by all the ways Old Bust Head is meeting their commitment to their community and the environment—making great beer, creating jobs, using both solar and geothermal, and now recycling CO2. It is great to see a Virginia brewery among sustainability leaders in the country.”

About Old Bust Head

Old Bust Head Brewing Company is an independent, solar-powered microbrewery in Fauquier County, Virginia forty miles west of Washington, DC. With beautiful views of slate-roofed barns, Old Bust Head is part of a unique farm called ‘Vint Hill’ that for 50 years operated as a top-secret military listening post. Forty-eight taps in our spacious 1950’s post & beam taproom accommodate the wide and creative selection of craft beers we brew, and our solar, geothermal, and carbon capture investments reflect our desire to make life both rich and sustainable.

About Earthly Labs

Earthly Labs’ mission is to avoid one billion metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions. The company’s carbon capture technology allows for energy-efficient capture, purification and reuse of carbon dioxide from small-scale sources. Earthly Labs’ solution includes patent-pending small footprint capture hardware “CiCi®” process control and monitoring software, and maintenance services. The new CO2 exchange program allows companies to capture and sell waste CO2 to create value. CiCi is the first platform available for the small craft brewing segment. Earthly Labs is a division of Chart Industries, a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture amongst other applications.

https://www.oldbusthead.com