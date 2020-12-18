Old 121 Brewhouse Donates 300 Crowlers to Denver Frontline Workers

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — As the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Colorado, many Coloradans feel relief that an end to the pandemic seems to be in sight. However, that doesn’t ease the strain on frontline medical workers at our community’s hospitals.

Seeking to provide a small bit of relief for those workers at the end of a long and taxing shift, Old 121 Brewhouse’s Filling for the Frontlines will donate 300 crowlers (32 oz each) of its Old 121 Lager to any Denver metro area hospital employee that wants one starting Thursday, December 17. Those 9,600 ounces of beer represent approximately one full tank, or 25% of Old 121’s total monthly production.

Spearheaded by Old 121 Brewhouse Co-Founder Brett Zahrte (ZAR-tee), monetary, in-kind, and labor donations have also been made by Wild Goose Filling (Louisville), CODI Manufacturing (Golden), Ska Fabricating (Durango), Colorado Craft Butchers (Lakewood), Mile High Spirits (Denver), Ballmer Peak Distillery (Lakewood), noted local brewer Jeff Nickel and Carrie Burns of Windy River Retail (Greenwood Village).

“We’re all seeking ways to contribute to those putting in long hours and heroic effort during this pandemic,” said Zahrte. “When I came up with the idea of Filling for the Frontlines, I started texting some friends and colleagues in the industry about it, and their response was overwhelming and immediate. These crowlers of beer represent a small token of gratitude from us to those making incredible sacrifices, putting themselves at risk, and working tirelessly for the health of our community.”

Crowlers are available for pickup for free from Old 121 Brewhouse during business hours for anyone who shows a hospital ID badge.

Old 121 Lager is an easy-drinking pale lager brewed with Saaz hops, reminiscent of a Czech-style pilsner.

Old 121 Brewhouse can be found on the web www.old121brewhouse.com. Located at 1057 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Ste. 60, Lakewood, CO 80226; Phone Number: 303.986.0311. Limited patio seating is available, and to-go beers are available during business hours. Open Thursday and Friday from 4-7 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 12-6 pm.