Old 121 Brewhouse Announces Small Batch Releases, Debut of Mexican Lager

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Old 121 Brewhouse is planning an exciting line-up of special, small batch beer releases for the week of July 4. Releases will start with the debut of a perfect for picnics and barbecues Mexican Lager and culminate on Friday the July 5 with a special patriotic American Wheat beer made with red wheat, white wheat, and blueberries. Other special tappings for the holiday week will include a Honey Brown Ale on cask and a Raspberry Wit.

The crew at Old 121 is keeping families in mind and is planning on a special Black Cherry soda release on Monday, July 1, and will have crafts available for kids on Saturday, July 6. “We want to be the local watering hole and for families to feel comfortable coming to hang out, so we try to keep about 25% of our taps non-alcoholic and keep activities for kids in mind,” says Brett Zahrte, taproom brewer.

These special holiday offerings will only be available in the taproom and are truly limited, small batches – so don’t wait and risk missing out.

The Old 121 Brewhouse taproom will be closed on July 4th. They will be celebrating the holiday pouring at the City of Lakewood’s Big Boom Bash. Information about the Big Boom Bash can be found here: City of Lakewood’s Big Boom Bash

Release Dates and Times

Mexican Lager Brewed with Fresh Lime Zest – Monday, July 1 at 3 p.m.

Black Cherry Soda – Monday, July 1 at 3 p.m.

Honey Brown Ale on Cask – Tuesday, July 2 at 3 p.m.

Thursday, July 4 – Old 121 Taproom Closed – Pouring at Big Boom Bash event

American Wheat – Friday, July 5 at 12 p.m.

Raspberry Wit – Sunday, July 7 at 12 p.m.

Old 121 Brewhouse can be found on the web old121brewhouse.com, located at 1057 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, CO 80226. Hours of operation are as follows: Monday – Thursday: 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 12 p.m. – 11 p.m.; Sunday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.