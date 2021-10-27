Ohio’s Cartridge Brewing Celebrates One Year

MAINEVILLE, Ohio – For Cartridge Brewing, the number to note is 52. That covers not only the weeks over the first year of business, but also the variety of beers brewed since last fall’s grand opening. Halloween weekend of 2020 saw the doors open with 5 distinct beers on tap – now, there are regularly up to 20 varieties on draft at any given time. It should come as no surprise that one year later, the brewpub’s 1-year anniversary celebration is going to be all about the beer.

“We’ve built an outstanding brewing team – that’s what I’m most proud of,” says Adam Mills, head brewer, of the past year. “Sure, we’ve already won some awards along the way, but for me, it’s all about the people who have come so far, learned so much, and brought such great talent and heart to making great beer.”

The grand festivities kick off Friday, October 29th, starting with an afternoon tapping of two brand-new beers, brewed specifically for the anniversary weekend: Honoring the Past (Cream Ale) and Brewing the Future (Fruited Double IPA).

“These two are great foils for each other,” Adam explains. “Honoring the Past … that beer has roots here – cream ale is a real historic style for this area, the quintessential Genesee. Brewing the Future is the opposite end of the spectrum – an assertive fruit-forward beer with real fruit and complementary hops.”

Saturday, October 30th will see the return of the “original five” – with a twist. Timed tappings will occur throughout the day, starring each of Cartridge’s 5 grand opening beers along with a limited-release, small-batch anniversary variant of each.

The day will also feature the release of a special mixed four-pack that includes 2 cans of Honoring the Past Cream Ale and 2 cans of Brewing the Future Fruited Double IPA, along with a limited-edition commemorative poster – while quantities last.

There’s even brand-new beer-inspired merch being revealed only in the brewpub this week (think that signature Cartucho sugar skull now emblazoned on a tee).

“It’s been a wild ride, to say the least,” says Kyle Hackbarth, COO and co-founder. “We knew our first year would have both successes and stumbling blocks, but thinking back to the beginning… we’ve come so far to cement our place as this area’s go-to destination for amazing beer, food and hospitality. We can’t wait to show you what we’ve got in store for year two.”

Veteran-owned, born within the restored historic Peters Cartridge Factory, located alongside the Little Miami River and bike trail, this isn’t your typical brewpub. Opening in the fall of 2020, the Cartridge team takes hospitality seriously – far above the standard restaurant-bar model, more focused and deliberate than most big production breweries. Brewing a balanced, crushable family of beers within its 15 bbl brewhouse (from lagers and IPAs to the light, eclectic and fruity), offering signature craft cocktails and curated wines, plus a full kitchen and fresh, upscale pub menus – all within 10,000 sq.ft. of restored industrial space … a community hub once again just north of Cincinnati, Ohio.

