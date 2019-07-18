Ohio Craft Brewers Association Elects New Board Members

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In elections held in June, the member breweries of the Ohio Craft Brewers Association (OCBA) elected six representatives to the eleven member board of directors. Sitting president Collin Castore of Seventh Son Brewing in Columbus was re-elected for his second term. Garrett Hickey of Streetside Brewery in Cincinnati was elected to succeed Brady Duncan of MadTree Brewing as secretary. Duncan was term-limited after serving on the board for six years.

“It is truly a privilege to be able to work for Ohio breweries and to see the results in the beers and the communities that we each create,” said Castore. “OCBA will continue to work with Ohio legislators and regulators to ensure a business environment that fosters growth, security and creativity for all of our more than 300 craft breweries. Public outreach efforts like OCBA signature events and the super useful Ohio on Tap app continue to showcase our great Ohio beers. Our annual Ohio Craft Brewers Conference will return to Dayton in 2020, giving breweries vital resources to make their taprooms and beers the best they can be.”

Two board vacancies were created by Hickey’s elevation to secretary and the departure of Wally Weiss, who left his position at Sibling Revelry Brewing earlier this year. OCBA members elected Sara Cleary of Fat Head’s Brewery in Middleburg Heights and Bobby Slattery of Fifty West Brewing in Cincinnati to fill the open board seats. The new members of the board of directors will be seated in August and serve two-year terms expiring in 2021.

Current board members Shannon Mohr of Maumee Bay Brewing Company in Toledo and Alan Szuter of Wolf’s Ridge Brewing in Columbus were elected to serve full terms on the board after being appointed to fill vacancies in 2018.

“As the number of breweries continues to grow in Ohio, it’s as important as ever to strike a balance between retaining institutional memory and fairly representing the wide range of brewery businesses statewide,” said OCBA executive director Mary MacDonald. “Collin has been an effective head of our board for the past two years and thoughtfully engages with members to help define a direction that’s beneficial for all Ohio breweries. We’re looking forward to the combination of his steady leadership and the fresh, diverse perspectives brought to the table by our newest board members.”

About the Ohio Craft Brewers Association

Founded in 2007, the Ohio Craft Brewers Association is a nonprofit guild that exists to promote, preserve and unify Ohio’s craft brewing industry. We aspire to be recognized as the industry leader at both state and national levels for preserving the art of making high-quality, unique craft beer; to serve as the unified voice for craft brewers across the state; to advocate on behalf of the Ohio craft beer industry; to contribute to systemic, local community development by driving economic and job growth, while creating experiences that bring people together; and to serve as a beacon for local production and manufacturing through craft beer, resulting in diverse choices for consumers.