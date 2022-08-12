Ohanafy, Inc Launches Flagship Brewery Management System

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Ohanafy, Inc announced the launch of their flagship product, the Brewery Management System. Ohanafy is the only end-to-end craft beverage management software built on Salesforce that partners with breweries to drive success. Designed with a focus on thoughtful business consulting to drive growth, efficiency, productivity, and enable brewery owners with data to have conversations about access to capital, Ohanafy founders hope to revolutionize the craft beverage industry with software that assists brewery operators make the best product at the lowest cost, sell the products they produce at the highest margins, and manage the relationships that matter the most.

“This industry has been underserved by technology. Seeing the challenges firsthand and not being able to solve them was unacceptable to me as a consultant and technology advocate. What started as a “passion project” is now a “passion product” focused on helping craft beverage manufacturers drive revenue and reduce expenses. We are so proud to help the entrepreneurs in this industry by providing access to world class software built for business owners on Main Street USA.” says Natalie Waggett, Co-Founder and CEO at Ohanafy.

“Working with the Ohanafy team over the past couple of months has been inspirational to our business! The entire team now feels like part of our family. With only their consulting we’ve grown revenue and reduced our expenses. I cannot wait to implement the technology and drive our brewery’s success with this team.”, said Ohanafy Advisor Inez Ribustello of Tarboro Brewing Company.

“As a brewery operator, I’ve been impressed to see how genuine the Ohanafy Team has been in receiving our feedback. Our industry can be a bit old fashioned and slow to change so it’s great to be hands-on in developing a technology that will aid us in being successful.” adds Jud Watkins, Wrightsville Beach Brewery, and Ohanafy Advisor.

Some of the features and benefits of Ohanafy include:

Sales tools and best in class Customer Relationship Management to streamline and drive selling behaviors that work

Delivery Oversight to manage the efforts getting products into the marketplace

Inventory and Production Management to maximize margins and reduce COGS

In-bedded KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) and guidance to drive the most effective craft beverage operations

Distributor relationship management

Employee management to help retain, grow, and delight employees

Ohanafy will be available in September 2022. For more information on Ohanafy’s Craft Beverage Operating System, visit www.ohanafy.com.

About Ohanafy:

Ohanafy’s recipe begins by mixing together lifelong friendships, decades of consulting and technology experience and a deep rooted passion for helping small business owners drive success using technology. Ohanafy pledges to always help breweries and other craft beverage manufacturers create the best products at the lowest cost, sell those products at the best margins, and manage and nurture the relationships that matter the most.

Founders, Ian Padrick and Natalie Waggett, have worked together for over a decade in different industries helping large and small business owners and operators improve their operations using the Salesforce.com platform. When a childhood friend approached Natalie with the challenges she faced as a brewery operator, Natalie knew she and Ian could help.

Ohanafy is located in the beautiful coastal city of Wilmington, NC and is the only craft beverage management software built on Salesforce.com.

