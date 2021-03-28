Oh Hi Cannabis Seltzer Hits Oklahoma Via OK CannaBev

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oh Hi Beverages THC seltzer line will be available this month across Oklahoma through OK CannaBev.

Look for Oh Hi’s line of THC seltzers, which includes Pomegranate, Grapefruit, Lemon Lime, and Ginger Basil Limeade flavors, in dispensaries throughout the state.

Oh Hi is one of the few water-soluble THC infused seltzers on the American market. These fast acting, refreshing, and handcrafted cannabis seltzers contain terpenes that contribute to the natural flavor, aroma, and effects. Each Oh Hi seltzer beverage contains 10mg of THC and or CBD and only 20 – 25 calories.

“I grew up in Oklahoma, so this announcement hits home for me,” says Matt Vincent who co-owns both Oh Hi Beverages and Durango’s Ska Brewing. “Two years ago Ska started distributing in Oklahoma, and I’m excited that Oh Hi cannabis seltzers are now available for my parents to buy, too.”

Oh Hi’s THC line is available wholesale to dispensaries in Colorado and now Oklahoma, the first state outside of Oh Hi’s birthplace to produce and distribute its THC products, via LeafLink. “This is the product that has been missing on the shelves in Oklahoma,” says Tucker Cason, OK CannaBev partner. We are proud to be manufacturing and canning this product locally to serve the needs in this market.”

Oh Hi Beverages CBD seltzers are currently distributed in Southwest Colorado through the Ska Brewing distribution network, on Colorado’s Front Range through Two Six Craft Distributors, in Los Angeles through a distribution incubator, and across Michigan through Oath Distributing. They are also available for purchase online.

For more information about Oh Hi Beverages and its growing distribution footprint, contact Emily Hutto at hutto@radcraftbeer.com. Contact sales@ohhibev.com with distribution inquiries.

ABOUT OH HI BEVERAGES

Founded in 2018, Oh Hi Beverages crafts canned THC and CBD seltzers in Durango, Colorado. Oh Hi Beverages is the brainchild of Aaron Miles and Jonny Radding, the co-owners of Durango Organics, and Matt Vincent, one of the co-owners of Ska Brewing and the founder of Ska Fabricating. Collectively Aaron, Jonny, and Matt bring a breadth of business, entrepreneurship, technical, and both cannabis and beverage-specific experience to this new hard seltzer company. Learn more about Oh Hi Beverages at ohhibev.com.

ABOUT OK CANNABEV

Founded in 2020 with the main purpose to produce and distribute Oh Hi Beverages in Oklahoma, OK Cannabev is owned by four partners: brothers Brett & Brian Bogert as well as Wesley Holloway and Tucker Cason. This team brings together 20 years of experience in the food and beverage industry as well as expertise in the sales and distribution of cannabis product lines in the Oklahoma region. OK Cannabev employs a Can-I-Bus depalletizer, twist rinser, and conveyance provided by Ska Fabricating.

