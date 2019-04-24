Oh Hi Beverages Launches Cannabis Seltzer Line in Colorado

DURANGO, Colo. — Oh Hi Beverages announces its official launch with the release of four flavors of cannabis seltzers that are now available for sale at Colorado dispensaries. The new beverage company founded by some of Colorado’s leading cannabis and beverage experts will roll out a series of launch events in Durango and on Colorado’s Front Range in coming weeks.

Oh Hi is one of the few water-soluble THC infused drinks on the American market. These fast acting, refreshing, and handcrafted cannabis seltzers contain terpenes, or aromatic organic compounds that give natural flavor and aroma. Each Oh Hi seltzer can contains only 20 – 25 calories.

Oh Hi’s new line of sparkling cannabis seltzers includes three flavors with 10mg of THC per serving: Lemon Lime, Grapefruit, and Pomegranate. Oh Hi Ginger Basil Limeade contains 5mg THC and 5mg CBD.

Oh Hi seltzers are now available for wholesale via LeafLink, and by the individual can at Colorado recreational dispensaries including Durango Organics, Mile High Green Cross in Denver, Verts in Fort Collins, and Herbal Alternative in Cortez. Find that list of dispensaries at ohhibev.com/wheretobuy.

ABOUT OH HI BEVERAGES

Founded in 2018 in Durango, Oh Hi Beverages crafts sparkling cannabis seltzers for sale in Colorado recreational dispensaries. We strive to create high-quality, health-conscious cannabis products to help you live your life to the fullest and use cannabis responsibly. Oh Hi believes in living with passion, consciousness, quality, and above all else, fun.

Oh Hi Beverages was founded by Aaron Miles and Jonny Radding, the co-owners of Durango Organics, and Matt Vincent, one of the co-owners of Ska Brewing and the founder of Ska Fabricating. Collectively Aaron, Jonny, and Matt bring a breadth of business, entrepreneurship, technical, and both marijuana and beverage-specific experience to Oh Hi. They also share a love for marijuana, cannabis products, craft beverages, and enjoying the outdoor playgrounds of Colorado.

Learn more about Oh Hi Beverages at ohhibev.com.