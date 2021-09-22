Offshoot Beer Co. Launches Pathways Hazy IPA With Experimental Hops

ORANGE COUNTY, CA – Come join Offshoot Beer Co. on the path less taken with their newest seasonal: Pathways Experimental Hazy IPA. Bursting with tropical, citrus, and stone fruit aromas, this trailblazing Hazy IPA is hitting shelves across the country now.

The path to innovation is best travelled with friends — Offshoot partnered with friends at Yakima Chief Hops in Washington to use their experimental Cryo Pop™ hops. Working closely with their R&D team, Offshoot developed this 7% ABV Hazy IPA bursting with aromas of peach skin, creamy citrus, ripe pineapple, and fresh coconut that pours a perfectly hazy orange. The flavors follow suit with a hops-and-yeast based tropical medley of piña colada, orange peel, tangerine, grapefruit, and just a hint of freshly-cut grass.

What exactly are Cryo Pop™ hops? In 2017, Yakima Chief Hops launched their innovative line of Cryo Hops™ — a hop-processing technology that separates whole hop cones into two components —the bracht (the leafy outer portion of the hop) from the concentrated lupulin (the interior resins and oils). The concentrated lupulin pellets provide maximum aroma impact, hence the POP in Cryo Pop™, which in the case of this blend gives citrus, tropical notes, and sweet aromatics.

Stefan Weber, Production Manager for The Bruery and Offshoot Beer Co., says “Pathways was brewed with wheat and rolled oats for a soft, creamy mouthfeel. The Cryo method removes a lot of the vegetal characteristics from the hops, leaving us with a fruit-forward beer that packs a citrus punch. We had a lot of fun getting to play around with this unique blend; we brewed about 4 beers with these hops on our pilot system before dialing in the perfect recipe for Pathways”. Pathways is the perfect beer for sharing with friends, Weber notes “I have a camping trip planned for this weekend and the first thing I’m packing is a couple of 4-packs of this for my cooler”.

Pathways will be available in 16oz 4-packs across Offshoot’s distribution footprint this Fall as a seasonal release. For more information about where you can find these SoCal hoppy beers near you, head to https://www.thebruery.com/pages/offshoot-find.

Offshoot Beer Co. is proud to offer:

Local Delivery across Orange County, Los Angeles County, and Washington D.C. for all orders placed before 2 PM on TheBruery.com. Delivery is complimentary for orders over $50.

Delivery across CA, NV, DC, PA, VA, VT, ND, OH, and NH

Same-day pick-up for orders placed on TheBruery.com at their Fulfillment Center in Orange County and The Bruery Store in Washington D.C.

Availability at bottle shops and grocery stores in 29 states. Use TheBruery.com/find to find their beer on shelves and on tap across the country.

Be sure to follow @OffshootBeerCo on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and for more details, visit OffshootBeer.com. For sample requests or distributor information, please email caitie.gold@thebruery.com.

About The Bruery and Offshoot Beer Co.

The Bruery is an adventurous craft brewery located in Orange County, CA. With over a decade of experience, The Bruery team is known for innovative, taste-forward beers that push the boundaries of what beer can be. The Bruery also runs several beer clubs, including The Preservation Society®, The Reserve Society®, and The Hoarders Society®.

Offshoot Beer Co. is exactly that, an offshoot of The Bruery that focuses on hop-forward beers for fans craving fresh, fun styles that make it easy to Relax, with a fun California coastal flair. Their latest addition joins four other beers in national distribution, including Relax (It’s Just a Hazy IPA), Retreat (This is a Double Hazy IPA), Unwind (You’ve Earned This Hoppy Pils), and Escape (It’s Your Everyday West Coast IPA).

For More Information:

https://www.thebruery.com/pages/offshoot-home